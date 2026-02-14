Welcome to the Lasting Habits Series

Today’s post shows how one simple habit has shaped human survival, from scurvy prevention in the 1700s to wartime “Victory Gardens.” You’ll discover about how fruits and vegetables stabilize appetite hormones, steady blood sugar, support gut–brain signaling, and are linked to lower risks of cardiovascular disease, cancer, depression, and early mortality. The solution: a personalized Mood and Satiety Plan designed around your goals, cravings, schedule, and real-life constraints. You answer targeted questions, and you receive a clear, practical plan that fits your day—so mood feels steadier and meals more satisfying without dieting.

Week 6: The Sailor Who Changed Nutrition Forever (Without Meaning to)

In the 1700s, long voyages had an enemy onboard. Something that showed up weeks into the journey, after the barrels were sealed and the horizon had swallowed land.

At first it looked like fatigue, heaviness, softness… Then it escalated.

Gums swelled and bled without warning, bruises appeared like fingerprints, old scars started reopening, wounds refused to close, and legs weakened so deeply that some sailors couldn’t climb the deck anymore.

We could say there was not medication for it, but it actually did (as Hippocrates, the father of Medicine, would say): nutrition.

In 1747, a ship’s surgeon named James Lind ran one of the earliest controlled clinical experiments we have recorded: different “treatments” for scurvy… and the group given citrus fruit improved dramatically.

Eventually, the British Navy adopted citrus as prevention.

It was an early, real-world demonstration: Plants keep human biology stable under pressure.

“Dig for Victory”: How Gardens Helped Nations Survive War

Fast-forward to World War II.

Food systems were unstable. Imports were threatened. Rationing was real.

So governments turned food into a national resilience strategy.

In Britain, the “Dig for Victory” campaign pushed households to grow vegetables.

In the U.S., “Victory Gardens” exploded—families grew a meaningful share of the nation’s produce during the war years.

When vegetables are available, the population holds up better—energy, immunity, and yes… mental steadiness.

The “Meatless Monday” Origin and Its Global Impact

The “Meatless Monday” movement began in 2003 as an initiative by the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.

Its simple purpose was to encourage people to reduce their meat consumption at least one day a week to improve their health and contribute to planetary sustainability.

Since then, this campaign has gained worldwide popularity and has been adopted by individuals, restaurants, schools, and businesses in more than 40 countries.

The Not-Boring Version of “Eat More Fruits and Veggies”

Your gut is a sensory organ packed with hormone-producing cells, immune cells, and nerve connections (including the vagus nerve). It also hosts trillions of microbes that “read” what you eat and transform plant fibers into bioactive compounds that influence appetite, inflammation tone, and even brain signaling.

When you feed that system consistently, the effects don’t stay in your stomach—they show up in your cravings, your mood baseline, and your long-term risk profile.

In a large systematic review and dose–response meta-analysis of prospective studies, higher fruit and vegetable intake was associated with lower risk of cardiovascular disease, total cancer, and all-cause mortality.1

In other words: this habit is a measurable lever for longevity.

Plants Talk to Your Brain (and Your Appetite) Through Your Gut

When you eat plants consistently, three big things happen:

1) Your “I’m full” hormones get louder (without you trying harder)

When plants bring fiber + water + volume, your stomach stretches more and your small intestine releases hormones (like GLP-1, PYY, CCK) that send a clear message to your brain: “We’re good. You can stop now.”

A systematic review and meta-analysis found that increasing fruit and vegetable intake is associated with reductions in energy intake and body weight, on average (without requiring a strict diet!).2

2) Your reward cravings get less urgent (because your body is steadier)

When meals are low in fiber and high in refined carbs, blood sugar can rise and fall faster, then your brain interprets the dip as urgency.

Plants slow the pace of absorption. That steadiness often shows up as:

Fewer “I need something NOW” moments

Less grazing

Less late-night snack-pulling

3) Your mood gets more protected than you think

Mood is mindset, but also inflammation tone, gut signaling, micronutrient sufficiency, and nervous system stability.

An updated systematic review and meta-analysis of cohort studies found higher fruit and vegetable intake is associated with a lower risk of depression over time.3

But… Five Daily Portions is Not Enough

The health benefits are observed when consuming 800 grams of fruits and vegetables daily, which equals ten portions of 80 grams.3,4

That’s double the classic “five a day” recommendation.

By reaching ten servings from the foods below, you may unlock these mood-boosting benefits:

Fruits

1 medium fruit: kiwi, apple, orange, pear, banana

1 cup of small fruits: blueberries, raspberries, strawberries, blackberries, grapes

½ cup of sliced or diced fruits: melon, mango, pineapple, watermelon

Vegetables

3 heaping tablespoons of cooked vegetables: eggplant, broccoli, zucchini, spinach, peas

3 cups of leafy greens: spinach, kale, lettuce, arugula

½ cup of raw or cooked chopped vegetables: onion, cauliflower, bell pepper, carrot

1 whole medium vegetable: cucumber, tomato, carrot

The Two Leading Causes of Death

1) Cardiovascular Diseases

Solid and extensive scientific evidence supports the link between plant-based diets and a reduction in cardiovascular diseases. These diets are associated with lower total cholesterol, LDL cholesterol, and apolipoprotein B concentrations5.

Vegetarian diets, in particular, are linked to a lower risk of cardiovascular diseases6 and strokes7 due to significant improvements in blood pressure8, total cholesterol, LDL cholesterol, HbA1c (blood glucose over the past 2–3 months), and body weight9,10.

As for vegan diets, a systematic review and meta-analysis of randomized controlled trials concluded that they can be effective for individuals with overweight or type 2 diabetes, achieving significant weight loss and improved blood glucose levels11.

2) Cancer

Compared to meat consumers, vegetarians and pescatarians have a lower risk of developing cancer12,13.

In 2015, the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) of the WHO classified14:

Red meat as “probably carcinogenic” (Group 2A)

Processed meat as “carcinogenic” (Group 1)

They defined red meat as “unprocessed mammalian muscle meat, such as beef, veal, pork, lamb, mutton, horse, or goat.” This category includes both minced and frozen meat, typically consumed cooked.

Processed meat, on the other hand, was defined as “meat that has been transformed through methods like salting, curing, fermentation, smoking, or other processes to enhance flavor or extend shelf life.” While it mainly comprises pork or beef, it may include other red meats, poultry, offal (such as liver), and by-products like blood. Examples of processed meats include hot dogs, ham, sausages, corned beef, beef jerky, canned meats, and meat-based preparations or sauces15.

Later, the American Institute for Cancer Research, the leading cancer research organization in the United States, strongly endorsed this classification16.

Important: Red meat is a source of high-quality protein and contains essential micronutrients. However, its processing and cooking at high temperatures can produce compounds with potential carcinogenic effects14.

The World Cancer Research Fund and the American Institute for Cancer Research provide the following recommendations to prevent cancer17:

Red meat: Limit intake to no more than three portions per week, equivalent to approximately 12–18 oz (350–500 g) of cooked red meat.

Processed meat: Minimize consumption or avoid it entirely.

Remember! Plant-based diets could help protect you from the two leading causes of death: cardiovascular diseases and cancer.

The Most Useful Way to Start (Without Becoming a Salad Person): The 2-2-2 Method

If you want mood and satiety, for the next 7 days:

2 fruits/day (any form, ideally whole)

2 cups of vegetables/day (raw or cooked)

2 protein anchors/day (so the produce actually sticks)

Why protein anchors? Because vegetables without protein can still leave people “snacky.” Protein makes the satiety signal louder.

High-Satiety Combos That Don’t Feel Like Dieting

If you want the biggest impact on cravings and mood, pair plants with:

Protein (keeps satiety hormones stable)

Healthy fat (slows digestion, improves satisfaction)

Examples:

Greek yogurt + berries + cinnamon

Eggs + sautéed spinach + tomatoes

Salmon + roasted vegetables

Lentils + olive oil + crunchy cucumber

Chicken + big salad + avocado

Frozen mixed veggies (just choose wisely, not every mix performs the same; details below) added to whatever you’re already cooking

What You’ll Get This Week

If your mood and appetite feel unpredictable, this week we’re turning this post into a personalized system you can actually follow (even on busy days) and still see real results.

Here’s how it works:

