Welcome to the Lasting Habits Series

A once-a-week series of practical, doctor-designed health upgrades you can actually stick with.

Every Saturday, we’ll focus on one lever that makes everything else easier.

*Apologies for not publishing this post yesterday. If you want to support my work (and get all deeper guides), I’d truly appreciate it. Your upgrade directly funds the time, research and writing behind these posts. Thank you.

Here’s the roadmap:

Week 1: Sleep (recovery)

Week 2: Screen boundaries (your brain protection plan)

Week 3: Stress resilience (regulation + nervous system reset)

Week 4: Hydration (energy + healthy aging)

Week 5: Ultra-processed foods & cravings (break the autopilot)

Week 6: Fruits & vegetables (mood + satiety)

Week 7: Strength (your independence insurance)

Week 8: Cardio (your heart engine)

Week 9: Alcohol & nicotine (remove the saboteurs)

Week 10: Preventive care (screenings + long-game longevity)

If you’re done managing symptoms on repeat, you’re in the right place. This is the habit foundation most people never get.

Aging Accelerates When You Skip This One Daily Habit

A few weeks ago, a patient (I’ll call her Maya) came in convinced something was “off.”

Mid-morning headaches

Afternoon brain fog

Snack cravings that felt weirdly urgent

Constipation that “shouldn’t be happening”

Tired but restless

She had already tried the usual: fancy supplements, less sugar, earlier bedtime, more steps…

Then I asked one question that surprised her:

“Walk me through what you drink from morning to night.”

One coffee, maybe two, and not much water.

We ran basic labs. Nothing alarming.

But her pattern screamed something the medical system often treats like a footnote.

A huge percentage of “I feel off” is actually “I’m under-hydrated,” enough to shift how your brain and body operate.

And the wild part is your thirst doesn’t always warn you in time.

Hydration and Aging: The Detail That Made Researchers Look Twice

Here’s a genuinely eyebrow-raising finding1:

In a large observational analysis, adults with higher “normal-range” serum sodium in midlife (often a proxy for lower hydration over time) had associations with:

Accelerated biological aging markers

Higher risk of chronic disease

Higher premature mortality risk

Important: observational data ≠ proof of causation.

But it’s strong enough that it has pushed hydration into the “healthy aging” conversation in a new way.

The Thirst Hormone With Cardiometabolic Consequences

Your body guards the concentration of your blood like a thermostat guards temperature.

When you don’t drink enough, your blood becomes a little more “concentrated.” Your brain responds by releasing a hormone called vasopressin (also called ADH) to conserve water.

Think of vasopressin as your body’s water-saving mode:

Kidneys hold onto water

Urine gets darker

Thirst may increase (but often late)

That’s the short-term survival win.

But the same system that saves water also talks to metabolism and cardiovascular strain.

There’s growing evidence that higher vasopressin activity (often measured by a stable marker called copeptin) is associated with cardiometabolic risk patterns in different populations. And research is actively exploring how hydration-related hormones influence more than just thirst.2

Share

This doesn’t mean “water fixes everything,” but hydration is upstream, affecting multiple systems at once.

The Thirst Myth: “If I’m Thirsty, I’ll Drink.”

Thirst is useful, but it’s not perfect, especially when:

You’re busy and distracted

You drink lots of caffeine

You’re in cold weather (thirst drops)

You’re older (thirst signaling tends to weaken)

One of the strongest findings in older-adult research is that low-intake dehydration is common in community-dwelling older adults—estimated in a high-quality systematic review/meta-analysis (using serum/plasma osmolality as the reference standard).3

So if you’ve been thinking “I’m not thirsty” — you may still be running slightly low.

“Does Drinking More Water Actually Do Anything?” (The Evidence-Based Answer)

A very solid place to look is randomized clinical trials.

A 2024 systematic review in JAMA Network Open summarized 18 RCTs testing increased daily water intake.

What did they find?

More water was associated with greater weight loss in several trials

and fewer kidney stone events

while single studies suggested possible benefits for migraine prevention, UTIs, diabetes control, and hypotension (but evidence there was limited).4

Translation: Hydration isn’t a magic wand, but it’s not “just wellness fluff” either. For certain outcomes (like kidney stones), it’s one of the best habits you can do.

The Hydration Upgrade Almost Nobody Uses: Pair Water With an Existing Habit

This is how hydration becomes automatic.

Pick two anchors you already do daily:

After brushing teeth

While coffee brews

After your first bathroom trip

Before lunch

When you walk into your kitchen at night

Then attach a small, repeatable drink.

The Way Dehydration Shows Up

A lot of people don’t realize the brain can confuse thirst with “I need something,” especially mid-afternoon.

When fluid status dips:

Fatigue rises

Focus drops

Irritability increases

Cravings get louder

Your brain is trying to restore balance and tends to reach for fast solutions.

That’s why so many people feel “snacky for no reason.”

Sometimes the reason is… you’re simply under-watered.

A 48-Hour Experiment That Changes How People Feel Fast

If you want a quick, clean test (without tracking apps):

Do this for 2 days:

Drink water within 30 minutes of waking

Drink a full glass 20–30 minutes before lunch

Drink a full glass mid-afternoon (2–4 p.m.)

That’s it. Then observe:

Headaches

Cravings

Energy stability

Mood reactivity

Constipation

Bedtime hunger

If you notice a difference, you just found a lever.

If you don’t, great—now you can stop guessing and move to the next lever in the series.

Share

If You’re Realizing “I Feel Off” Might Actually Be a Hydration Pattern…

I wrote a deeper post that helps you dial this in without tracking apps or obsessing.

You’ll set a smart personal daily target you can adjust day-to-day, and you’ll get quick scenario guides for exercise, hot weather/humidity, high altitude, and when you’re sick.

I also walk you through hydration needs across life stages—19–64, 65+ (when thirst cues aren’t as reliable), pregnancy, and breastfeeding—so the plan fits your body, not someone else’s rules.

Then we layer in a 60-second self-check, a simple 3-step routine that prevents the afternoon crash, and a printable red-flag list for moments when you need more than water—and exactly what to do.

I truly hope you find this post, and this series, helpful.

To your zenith within,

Sara Redondo, MD, MS

References: