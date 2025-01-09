Cancer Numbers Are Sobering

Cancer now accounts for 1 in 8 deaths worldwide and is steadily becoming the leading cause of mortality in many regions. By the end of this century, it’s expected to hold this position in every country.

1 in 5 men and 1 in 6 women will develop cancer in their lifetime.

1 in 8 men and 1 in 11 women will die from it.

Most common types differ by gender: Women: Breast, lung, and colorectal cancer lead the statistics. Men: Lung, prostate, and colorectal cancers are the most prevalent.



But There’s Hope: Dietary Choices Can Make a Significant Difference

The traditional Mediterranean diet is in line with the dietary pattern endorsed by the:

European Code Against Cancer

The World Cancer Research Fund/American Institute for Cancer Research

The Evidence Speaks

The Mediterranean diet has been to date the most extensively studied in the literature regarding various types of cancer, demonstrating the strongest association with reduced risk of cancer development, progression, and tumor burden .

Studies show this diet significantly lowers the risk of common cancers like breast, prostate, lung, and colorectal cancer , as well as cancer-related mortality.

This protective effect is due to the combination of foods rich in antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds , such as olive oil, fresh fruits, and vegetables, which play a crucial role in guarding against cellular degeneration, DNA damage, and the proliferation of neoplastic cells. For instance, in cancer survivors, higher consumption of foods like vegetables and fish has been linked to lower overall mortality .

Cancer survivors who embrace these principles experience reduced mortality. It’s a testament to the protective power of nutrient-dense, whole foods.

The Mediterranean Diet Pyramid

The Mediterranean diet's cornerstone is extra virgin olive oil, a rich source of healthy fats with powerful antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties.

