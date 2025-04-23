Hi everyone,

Every year, the Environmental Working Group (EWG) ranks fruits and vegetables based on pesticide contamination.

Here’s a quick guide to last year’s lists to help you make safer choices at the grocery store.

🚨 The Dirty Dozen: Most Contaminated Produce

These 12 items were found to have the highest levels of pesticides.

Whenever possible, opt for organic versions. However, when buying fully organic produce isn’t an option, remember to wash fruits and vegetables thoroughly to help reduce pesticide residues.

Strawberries Spinach Kale, collard & mustard greens Grapes Peaches Pears Nectarines Apples Bell and hot peppers Cherries Blueberries Green beans

🌟 The Clean Fifteen: Lowest Pesticide Levels

These fruits and veggies are safer choices, even when conventionally grown:

Carrots Sweet potatoes Mangoes Mushrooms Watermelon Cabbage Kiwi Honeydew melon Asparagus Sweet peas (frozen) Papaya (check for GMO labeling) Onions Pineapple Sweet corn (check for GMO labeling) Avocados

