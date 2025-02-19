Hi everyone,

I want the information I share to be truly useful, something you can apply to your daily life.

Here’s how you can start today.

Less Salt for Your Stomach

A 2024 study in Gastric Cancer analyzed data from 470,000 adults and found a shocking link: those who frequently added salt to their meals had a 41% higher risk of stomach cancer over 11 years compared to those who rarely or never did.

Your takeaway: Opt for fresh herbs, spices, or citrus to flavor your meals. Not only will it protect your stomach, but your taste buds will thank you too.

Nurture Your Gut Daily to Slow Down Aging

The way you age isn’t just written in your genes—your gut plays a major role.

In 2024, researchers confirmed a direct link between gut dysbiosis and aging. This means your microbiota doesn’t just influence digestion or mood—it actively shapes how fast you age. An imbalanced gut speeds up aging, while a nourished microbiome supports longevity.

In this newsletter, we’ll dive into the best foods and habits to support your microbiota, helping you age better from the inside out.

Anti-Inflammation

While turmeric is a well-known anti-inflammatory superfood, its star compound, curcumin, struggles with low bioavailability. But don’t worry—there’s a simple solution!

Boost absorption by combining turmeric with:

Black pepper

Healthy fats

Try this: A red lentil curry with coconut milk, coconut oil, and brown rice—a comforting, complete protein meal that fights inflammation.

Balance Blood Glucose With a Pinch of This

Cinnamon can balance blood glucose by reducing spikes after meals. Try adding it to coffee, oatmeal, or even desserts for a tasty and health-boosting upgrade.

Important: This is not a substitute for medical treatment. Also, Cassia cinnamon (the most common type) contains high levels of coumarin, which can be toxic to the liver in large amounts. Ceylon cinnamon is a better option as it has lower coumarin levels.

Less Sugar for Your Bones

Sugary drinks are a major source of added sugar in today’s diet—and their impact goes beyond weight gain.

A recent meta-analysis examined 124,691 healthy adults to explore the link between sugary beverages, like sodas and sweetened coffee, and bone mineral density. The results were clear: Higher sugary drink consumption was significantly associated with lower bone density.

This decline increases the risk of fractures and osteoporosis, especially in postmenopausal women and older adults.

Avoid Drinking All Your Daily Water During Meals

Your stomach is like a volcano—its gastric juices (the "lava") break down food for digestion. But if you drink too much water during meals, you dilute this lava, slowing digestion and causing discomfort.

Sip water throughout the day instead of chugging it with meals. This keeps digestion strong and your stomach working efficiently!

Let Garlic Rest for 10 Minutes

Garlic is an easily accessible superfood, and there’s a simple trick to maximize its benefits.

Crush or chop garlic and let it rest for at least 10 minutes before cooking. This time allows the enzyme alliinase to convert alliin into allicin, the compound responsible for garlic’s potent antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects.

Since heat destroys some allicin, it’s best to avoid cooking it at high temperatures.

Collagen Shots

Collagen is your body’s glue and most abundant protein: It supports youthful skin, strong bones, and flexible joints. But after age 25, collagen production declines, leading to aging signs like reduced skin elasticity and weaker connective tissues.

Natural boost: Bone broth is a collagen powerhouse, extracted from animal bones and connective tissues.

Difficult to incorporate it into your daily routine? Take a small "shot" of bone broth before meals. It’s easy and quick!

Antioxidant Tomato Sauce

Less Salt for Your Bones

Did you know eating too much salt can weaken your bones? Here's why:

In your kidneys, sodium (from salt) and calcium are closely linked. When you consume excess salt, your body works to flush out the extra sodium through urine. But this process often drags calcium along with it. Over time, losing too much calcium can lead to weaker bones, increasing the risk of osteoporosis.

What you can do:

Avoid processed foods loaded with hidden salt.

Swap salt for fresh herbs and spices when cooking.

Stick to the daily sodium limit: 2,300 mg (about 1 teaspoon) or 1,500–2,300 mg if you have high blood pressure.

How to Avoid Glucose Spikes (I)

