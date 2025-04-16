Hi everyone,

Today, you’ll discover the top 10 nutrients you need for healthy aging, and how to get them naturally.

These nutrients are important at every age but especially for adults 50 and older.

Alarming Results from the World’s Largest Nutrition Study

In 2024, the first global study on micronutrient intake deficiency was published.

This analysis, which collected data from 185 countries and covered 99.3% of the world population, is the most comprehensive report conducted to date.

The results are alarming:

More than 5 billion people, approximately two-thirds of the global population, do not consume the necessary amounts of essential micronutrients such as vitamins A, B6, C, E, as well as calcium, iron, magnesium, iodine, and zinc.

Groups at Risk of Micronutrient Deficiency

Certain groups are more vulnerable to micronutrient deficiencies, including:

Pregnant women, infants exclusively breastfed, adolescents, premenopausal women, older adults, people with darker skin tones, individuals following restrictive diets, alcoholics, smokers, those facing food insecurity, people with specific medical conditions, and those taking medications that interfere with nutrient absorption.

It suggests that when the body faces a shortage of essential micronutrients (such as vitamins and minerals), it prioritizes their use for short-term biological functions, potentially neglecting those required for long-term health and longevity.

Over time, this increases the risk of chronic diseases, such as cardiovascular conditions, cancer, and neurodegenerative disorders.

The Top 10 Nutrients to Age Well — and How to Get Them Naturally

