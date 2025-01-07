Many patients come to our practice with health issues caused by extreme diets and trends promoted by influencers.

What was supposed to be a "reset" ends up leading to hormonal imbalances, fatigue, and nutrient deficiencies.

Trendy "detox" programs that eliminate entire food groups or encourage excessive fasting can do more harm than good.

Your Body Has a Built-In Detox System

The liver, kidneys, lungs, gut, and skin work nonstop to filter and eliminate toxins. Still, modern diets and lifestyles can strain it—extra support helps.

The key isn’t in drastic solutions but in a sustainable approach that truly supports your body's natural processes.

Want to Know How to Do It the Right Way?

Trusted insights from the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics reveal how to boost detoxification naturally—no fads or extreme cleanses needed.

8 Simple Ways to Support Your Body's Detox

Stay hydrated with filtered water—it keeps detox pathways running. Eat 5–9 servings of fruits and vegetables daily—rich in antioxidants and nutrients. Add fiber-rich foods like nuts, seeds, veggies, and whole grains to support digestion. Prioritize lean protein—it fuels detox enzymes with amino acids. Consider a multivitamin to fill gaps—but consult your doctor first. Add fermented foods like yogurt, kimchi, or sauerkraut to boost gut health. Sweat it out! Exercise releases toxins through sweat. Choose organic, chemical-free products to limit toxin exposure.

What to Avoid

Extreme fasting or trendy detox products. These can suppress natural detox pathways and pose risks, the Academy warns.

Sara Redondo, MD

Disclaimer:

The information in this newsletter is for educational and informational purposes only. It is not intended as medical advice, nor should it be used as a substitute for professional healthcare guidance, diagnosis, or treatment.

Always seek the advice of your doctor or a qualified healthcare provider before making any changes to your health routine, starting new treatments, or addressing specific medical concerns.

This content does not create a doctor-patient relationship. While I make every effort to ensure accuracy, the information provided may not apply to your unique situation.