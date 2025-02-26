Zenith Within

Book Review: Cortisol Clarity by Dr. Mehmet Yildiz
Master Your Stress Hormone
  
Sara Redondo, MD
1
Practical Health Tips of the Month
February 2025
  
Sara Redondo, MD
2
Vitamin D and Health Benefits You’re Missing (Studies and Official Recommendations Included)
Up to 95% of Americans are vitamin D deficient, with levels even higher in many European countries.
  
Sara Redondo, MD
4
Intermittent Fasting: The Ultimate Guide (Studies and eBook Included)
FAQs, Myths, Health Benefits, How-To and Delicious Recipes
  
Sara Redondo, MD
 and 
Beth Bollinger
2
Ketogenic Diet Complete Guide Part I: Health Benefits and How-To (Studies Included)
Eat Fat, Burn Fat. Or Is It Not That Simple?
  
Sara Redondo, MD

January 2025

Moai: The Power of Community
In Okinawa, Japan, the word moai represents something deep: a support network of friends, family, and neighbors who walk through life together.
  
Sara Redondo, MD
12
The Real Portions of Fruits and Vegetables You Need for a Long and Happy Life (Studies and Examples Included)
No, It’s Not Five Daily Portions
  
Sara Redondo, MD
Dehydration Could Make You Age Faster and Die Young (Studies and Official Recommendations Included)
How Much Water Should I Drink? How Can I Tell if I’m Drinking Enough Water?
  
Sara Redondo, MD
The Myth of Carbohydrates? Yes or No? (Studies Included)
The Truth Revealed by Scientific Evidence
  
Sara Redondo, MD
Chrononutrition Impacts Your Weight and Health (Studies Included)
Appreciation for your article.
  
Sara Redondo, MD
10
Obesity and Mortality Linked to Poor Sleep (Studies Included)
Lack of sleep can affect your mood and is linked to a higher risk of obesity and mortality from cardiovascular diseases.
  
Sara Redondo, MD
6
Feeling Good Could Help You Age Healthier (Studies Included)
A groundbreaking study with data from millions of people confirms that mental well-being not only boosts your happiness now but also plays a key role in…
  
Sara Redondo, MD
2
