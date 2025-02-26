Zenith Within
Book Review: Cortisol Clarity by Dr. Mehmet Yildiz
Master Your Stress Hormone
6 hrs ago
•
Sara Redondo, MD
8
Practical Health Tips of the Month
February 2025
Feb 19
•
Sara Redondo, MD
10
Vitamin D and Health Benefits You’re Missing (Studies and Official Recommendations Included)
Up to 95% of Americans are vitamin D deficient, with levels even higher in many European countries.
Feb 12
•
Sara Redondo, MD
7
Intermittent Fasting: The Ultimate Guide (Studies and eBook Included)
FAQs, Myths, Health Benefits, How-To and Delicious Recipes
Feb 5
•
Sara Redondo, MD
and
Beth Bollinger
11
Ketogenic Diet Complete Guide Part I: Health Benefits and How-To (Studies Included)
Eat Fat, Burn Fat. Or Is It Not That Simple?
Feb 1
•
Sara Redondo, MD
4
January 2025
Moai: The Power of Community
In Okinawa, Japan, the word moai represents something deep: a support network of friends, family, and neighbors who walk through life together.
Jan 31
•
Sara Redondo, MD
14
The Real Portions of Fruits and Vegetables You Need for a Long and Happy Life (Studies and Examples Included)
No, It’s Not Five Daily Portions
Jan 27
•
Sara Redondo, MD
6
Dehydration Could Make You Age Faster and Die Young (Studies and Official Recommendations Included)
How Much Water Should I Drink? How Can I Tell if I’m Drinking Enough Water?
Jan 25
•
Sara Redondo, MD
5
The Myth of Carbohydrates? Yes or No? (Studies Included)
The Truth Revealed by Scientific Evidence
Jan 18
•
Sara Redondo, MD
6
Chrononutrition Impacts Your Weight and Health (Studies Included)
Appreciation for your article.
Jan 17
•
Sara Redondo, MD
13
Obesity and Mortality Linked to Poor Sleep (Studies Included)
Lack of sleep can affect your mood and is linked to a higher risk of obesity and mortality from cardiovascular diseases.
Jan 13
•
Sara Redondo, MD
9
Feeling Good Could Help You Age Healthier (Studies Included)
A groundbreaking study with data from millions of people confirms that mental well-being not only boosts your happiness now but also plays a key role in…
Jan 12
•
Sara Redondo, MD
7
