Why Stay with Zenith Within, How It Works and Why I Built It

Why I Built Zenith Within

As a doctor, patient, and family member, I have witnessed firsthand the importance of integrative and preventive medicine.

My mother was diagnosed with lung cancer despite never having smoked. She underwent chemotherapy, but unfortunately, it was ineffective. She passed away two years later, while I was studying medicine.

Shortly after, I came across the case of a doctor who had been diagnosed with metastatic ovarian cancer—her prognosis was similar to my mother’s. However, she took a different approach. In addition to her oncology treatment, she explored integrative medicine, incorporating exercise, nutrition, psychology, and other complementary therapies. Not only did she recover, but she was even able to have children afterward.

This made me question everything. Why did the healthcare system not offer my mother these options? Why was the focus solely on treatment rather than prevention and overall well-being?

I, too, struggled after everything that happened, facing depression and anxiety with little to no support. The only solution I was offered was a pill—no therapy, no professional follow-up, just medication.

This is why I advocate for integrative medicine, which goes beyond traditional treatments. It considers the whole person—nutrition, exercise, mental and emotional health, sleep, stress management, gut health, and more—because everything is interconnected and plays a role in our well-being.

Conventional medicine primarily focuses on curing disease (or attempting to), rather than preventing it. But as the saying goes, “prevention is better than cure.“

These experiences shaped my approach to medicine and inspired me to share what I’ve learned and keep learning.

What I Show Inside Zenith Within

I break down real, science-backed health strategies—no myths, no misinformation.

Expect:

✅ Holistic, evidence-based advice from a certified medical doctor.

✅ Clear, actionable insights to cut through health misinformation.

✅ Exclusive guides, research-based articles, and practical tools to improve your well-being.

✅ Proven strategies to optimize your health—without the overwhelm.

To your health,

Sara Redondo, MD