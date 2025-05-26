I’m excited to officially share the launch of Zenith Within – Health Professionals Community — a private, close-knit space designed to help health professionals support each other and grow together on Substack.

Why this Community?

Instead of spending hours scrolling through the Substack feed trying to find notes and posts to engage with or potential collaborators, this space brings us together in one place where support and connection happen naturally.

We’ll share valuable content on holistic health — always without pressure, and with a spirit of authenticity, kindness, respect and mutual encouragement.

Who’s in the Community?

Certified health professionals (psychologists, psychotherapists, nutritionists, registered dietitians, personal trainers, philosophers, etc.).

Individuals with unique backgrounds that enrich the conversation on holistic health (scientists, researchers, movement specialists – such as yoga teachers or pilates instructors–, chefs, monks, etc.).

What Happens Inside?

Daily Founding Members-Only Posts

A space to share your own content (posts and notes) and support one another.

Invitations to share offerings (like workshops or bootcamps) that bring true value.

Organic, no-pressure collaboration .

Our goal is to uplift, inspire, and share valuable insights that truly serve our communities .

The focus here is on meaningful personal and collective growth, building genuine connections that help us grow our newsletters in an aligned and sustainable way.

💬 Sound Like a Fit?

If you’re a health professional — or someone whose unique background adds meaningful depth to the field of holistic health — and you're seeking real connection, growth on Substack, and a community that supports your voice, this is your invitation to join us.

Feel free to reach out directly if you’d like to learn more.

Message Sara Redondo, MD

To your zenith within,

Sara Redondo, MD