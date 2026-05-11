Hi, I’m Dr. Sara Redondo, and my goal is to give you the depth, the context, and the honesty that a ten-minute appointment simply cannot.

My mission is deeply personal after losing my mother to cancer during my first year of college (you can read my About page here).

What you’ll find here is the integrative approaches that conventional medicine hasn’t yet caught up with.

I write for people who feel something is wrong and have been told everything is fine. For people who want to prevent the diseases they’ve watched take someone they love. For people who want to make informed decisions instead of simply being handed another prescription.

If that’s you, you are in the right place.

“Sara combines her evidence-based medical perspective with her passion for holistic, practical care. Her writing is the best of all worlds.” — Liz Baker Plosser “I absolutely love the information you share. So glad I came across you and your work.” — Jennifer Louise “Sara brings a fresh, empowering take on wellness—blending her medical knowledge with real-life wisdom to help you feel your best, inside and out. Through inspiring stories, science-backed tips, and a unique approach to health, Sara makes taking care of yourself feel so easy!” — Laura Arteaga “Sara shares great work to help people heal from the core. Her work is life-changing.” — Robin Motzer

The Topics Your Appointments Skip

Cancer prevention — The science of what creates the conditions for cancer to develop, and what dismantles them. This is the topic I have the most personal reason to understand deeply.

Cardiovascular health — Heart disease remains the leading cause of death worldwide, and the gap between what the research shows and what most people are told in an appointment is huge.

Mental health — Mood, focus, anxiety, and resilience are shaped by factors most psychiatric appointments don’t cover: sleep quality, gut health, inflammation, hormonal balance, and metabolic function. The research connecting these systems to mental wellbeing is substantial, yet it rarely finds its way into everyday clinical care. That's the gap I write about.

Metabolic health — Most people don’t find out their metabolism is struggling until the diagnosis has already arrived. But the biology behind type 2 diabetes, insulin resistance, and hormonal disruption develops over years, often visible in the data long before a standard test flags anything. I cover the earlier markers, what they actually mean, and the evidence on how to move them.

Gut health — The gut has its own nervous system and shapes your immune response, your inflammation levels, and your mood. The science connecting the microbiome to how you think, age, and feel is one of the least explained in a typical appointment.

Longevity — The science of how people age well, and why some people reach their 80s and 90s with their minds sharp and their bodies functional while others don’t, is now one of the most active areas in medicine. I cover what the research actually shows about lifespan versus healthspan, the biological mechanisms behind aging, and the evidence-based levers that meaningfully move the needle.

Lifestyle habits — The daily choices, movement, sleep, and stress patterns that set your risk for nearly every chronic disease, decades before any of them show up on a test. Most appointments have time to tell you to “exercise more” and “manage stress,” but not which specific habits move the needle, how much, or why the standard advice so often fails. I cover the research on what actually changes your biology, and what’s just noise.

Myths — Health misinformation travels faster than the corrections ever do, and a lot of what most people believe with confidence, about cholesterol, sunlight, detoxing, supplements, red meat, or fat, doesn’t survive contact with the actual evidence. I separate fact from fiction by examining what the research actually shows.

News — New studies land every week, and most health headlines either overstate what was found or miss the part that actually matters. I read the papers behind the stories and translate what the findings genuinely mean for how you live.

Need guidance on a specific topic? Browse the full archive here and search for what matters most to you.

“Clear, concise, inspiring and useful information written in an easily accessible way.” — Jane Duncan Rogers “Dr. Sara’s approach to holistic health is transformative. What sets their guidance apart is the rare combination of medical expertise and holistic understanding that cuts through the overwhelming sea of health information we face daily. I was struggling with conflicting advice from various sources until I discovered her evidence-based strategies.” — Obi “Smart and actionable health advice that feeds into overall well-being. Truth shared in a lovely way.” — Lisa Di Capua “If you’re looking for a Substack that combines heartfelt wisdom with practical health advice, Zenith Within is a must-read. Her insightful approach to total health and wellness offers a refreshing perspective you’ll want to revisit again and again.” — Jo Taylor

What You’ll Receive

Daily posts about the things your doctor never mentions. Not because they don’t care, but because it’s not profitable for our system.

Free subscribers: The 5 Lab Tests Doctors Never Order — But Should. Standard blood panels are designed to detect established disease. These five markers tell you where you are on the spectrum between optimal and diagnosed, the territory where most chronic disease spends years developing before it appears on a standard test.

Paid subscribers: Everything before and The 28-Day Cancer Prevention Challenge. A daily protocol delivered from the day you join our paid membership, built around the evidence that conventional oncology doesn’t cover.

“Thank you Sara for helping us heal on every level. We need you!” — Jeanette Martin “Thanks for being here. We need more integrative medical approach. I believe in looking at the whole person/body as everything is connected. Subscribed and looking forward to read your input!” — Claudia Brose “This is something we all need. Subscribed!” — Patty Bee “Zenith Within has been such a meaningful source of inspiration for my own wellness journey, and has deeply influenced the way I shape my health. I am thankful to Sara for creating such a thoughtful, encouraging space! Highly recommended!” — Jane Turner

Where to Start

If you are new here, these three posts will give you the clearest picture of what this publication is for:

No Pills Needed: 6 Proven Ways to Beat Diabetes Naturally — The real biology behind insulin resistance, explained in plain terms, and six evidence-based ways to prevent or reverse metabolic decline before medication becomes the only option. Start here if you or someone in your family has been told you’re pre-diabetic and want to understand what that actually means.

Unlock Longevity with This 16-Minute Heart Routine — The single fitness metric that predicts how long you live better than almost anything else, and the specific 16-minute protocol that rebuilds a stronger heart. Start here if you’ve been told to just walk more and want to know what actually moves the needle.

5 Ways to Protect Your Mitochondria From Aging — The cellular structures behind fatigue, brain fog, and stalled weight loss that don’t show up on a standard lab panel. Start here if your tests keep coming back normal but you don’t feel normal.

The NAD+ Breakthrough That Could Prevent, or Even Reverse, Alzheimer’s Disease — A landmark study on a molecule that may protect your brain’s energy supply and change what we thought was possible after an Alzheimer’s diagnosis. Start here if dementia runs in your family and you want to understand the newest science, not just the old warnings.

The One Nerve Linking Anxiety, Inflammation, and Heart Risk — A single, under-discussed nerve connects your heart rate, your gut, your immune system, and your mood, with a number your wearable is already tracking that predicts your risk. Start here if you’ve been treated for anxiety, digestion, and inflammation as separate problems.

Your Cells Have Forgotten How to Burn Fat — Why the 3pm crash, the need for morning caffeine, and stubborn weight around the middle usually trace back to the same fuel-switching problem, one a normal fasting glucose test won’t catch. Start here if you’ve been told your numbers are fine but something still feels off.

17 Cancer Myths Busted By Science — What Most People Get Wrong Seventeen beliefs most people still follow, fact-checked against the current evidence. Start here if you have a family history of cancer, or if you simply want to understand what the research actually says versus what you’ve been told.

“Sara has such an intuitive and inspiring approach to health and wellbeing. Apart from having the credentials to back up her views, she also has a thoroughly engaging way of conveying what we need to know.” — Peter Mukherjee “Glad you are here Sara. As a former nurse you are a breath of fresh air. I look forward to hearing your thoughts and ideas.” — Eva “I’ve followed Sara’s journey from the very beginning, and it’s been such a joy. Every post she shares is packed with insight and value, and I always come away having learned something new. Her writing feels like a conversation with a wise friend—grounded, honest, and full of heart.” — Fliss Makes “I’m already subscribed! Glad that I am!” — Julie Neches

Welcome to Zenith Within, I’m glad you’re here.

Dr. Sara Redondo