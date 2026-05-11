Hi, I’m Sara, a Medical Doctor with a Master of Science in Nutrition and over a decade of expertise in Integrative and Preventive Medicine. I’m here to give you the depth, the context, and the honesty that a ten-minute appointment simply cannot.

My mission is deeply personal after losing my mother to cancer (you can read my About page here).

What you’ll find here is the integrative approaches that conventional medicine hasn’t yet caught up with.

I write for people who feel something is wrong and have been told everything is fine. For people who want to prevent the diseases they’ve watched take someone they love. For people who are tired of being managed and ready to understand.

If that’s you, you are in the right place.

“I absolutely love the information you share. So glad I came across you and your work.” — Jennifer Louise

What We Uncover

Cancer prevention — The science of what creates the conditions for cancer to develop, and what dismantles them. This is the topic I have the most personal reason to understand deeply.

Cardiovascular health — Heart disease remains the leading cause of death worldwide, and the gap between what the research shows and what most people are told in an appointment is enormous.

Longevity and the Mediterranean way — I grew up in Spain. The science of longevity and the lifestyle I watched people live there are, it turns out, the same thing. I write about this from the inside.

Gut health and the brain — The science connecting what you eat to how you think, feel, and age is one of the most important and under explained areas in medicine right now.

Need guidance on a specific topic? Browse the full archive here and search for what matters most to you.

“Dr. Sara’s approach to holistic health is transformative. What sets their guidance apart is the rare combination of medical expertise and holistic understanding that cuts through the overwhelming sea of health information we face daily. I was struggling with conflicting advice from various sources until I discovered her evidence-based strategies.” — Obi

What You’ll Gain

Daily posts about the things your doctor never mentions . Not because they don’t care, but because it’s not profitable for our system.

Free subscribers: The 5 Lab Tests Doctors Never Order — But Should. Standard blood panels are designed to detect established disease. These five markers tell you where you are on the spectrum between optimal and diagnosed, the territory where most chronic disease spends years developing before it appears on a standard test.

Paid subscribers: Everything before and The 28-Day Cancer Prevention Challenge. A daily protocol delivered from the day you join our paid membership, built around the evidence that conventional oncology doesn’t cover.

“Thank you Sara for helping us heal on every level. We need you!” — Jeanette Martin

Where to Start

If you are new here, these three posts will give you the clearest picture of what this publication is for:

17 Cancer Myths Busted By Science — What Most People Get Wrong Seventeen beliefs most people still follow, fact-checked against the current evidence. Start here if you have a family history of cancer, or if you simply want to understand what the research actually says versus what you’ve been told.

No Pills Needed: 6 Proven Ways to Beat Hypertension Naturally Cardiovascular disease and cancer are the two leading causes of death worldwide. This post addresses one of the most preventable drivers of the first.

Big Pharma Doesn’t Want You to Get Better — Only Medicated After my mother died, I experienced depression, insomnia, and severe anxiety. The only solution I was offered was a prescription. This is the post I wished I had read.

“I’ve followed Sara’s journey from the very beginning, and it’s been such a joy. Every post she shares is packed with insight and value, and I always come away having learned something new. Her writing feels like a conversation with a wise friend—grounded, honest, and full of heart.” — Fliss Makes

Welcome to Zenith Within, I’m glad you’re here.

Sara Redondo, MD, MS