1 in 3 people have hypertension (World Health Organization, 2023), a silent disease that significantly elevates the risk of severe health conditions, including:

Heart attack

Stroke

Heart failure

Kidney disease

Vision impairment

Cognitive decline such as vascular dementia

Leading Cause of Death

Cardiovascular diseases, including hypertension, are currently the leading cause of death worldwide.

Blood pressure is expressed as two numbers:

The systolic (top number), which measures the pressure when the heart contracts.

The diastolic (bottom number), which measures the pressure when the heart rests between beats.

A critical characteristic of hypertension is its often asymptomatic nature; most individuals experience no symptoms, leading to its designation as the "silent killer."

The only reliable method for detection is regular blood pressure measurement.

Nutrient Deficiency Linked to Higher Mortality

There’s a significant association between nutrient deficiency and the risk of all-cause mortality in older adults with hypertension (Sun et al., 2024).

In 2024, the first global study on micronutrient intake deficiency was published (Passarelli et al., 2024). This analysis, which collected data from 185 countries and covered 99.3% of the world population, is the most comprehensive report conducted to date.

The results are alarming: more than 5 billion people, approximately two-thirds of the global population, do not consume the necessary amounts of essential micronutrients such as vitamins A, B6, C, E, as well as calcium, iron, magnesium, iodine, and zinc.

Lifestyle Approach

While pharmacological treatments are often essential and life-saving, a growing body of robust evidence, including recent clinical guidelines, increasingly emphasizes the profound impact of non-pharmacological interventions in both preventing and managing hypertension.

This approach is not only less invasive but also mitigates the risks associated with polypharmacy, thereby enhancing patient adherence and overall quality of life.

This represents a significant shift in clinical thinking, positioning lifestyle modifications as a foundational and often sufficient strategy.

Today, you'll discover the six best-proven, evidence-based strategies for preventing and managing hypertension—plus four powerful extras rarely covered in standard care.