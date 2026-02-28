Welcome to the Lasting Habits Series

A once-a-week series of practical, doctor-designed health upgrades you can actually stick with.

Every Saturday, we’ll focus on one lever that makes everything else easier.

Here’s the roadmap:

Today’s post: surprise surprise!

Upcoming posts:

Week 9: Alcohol & nicotine (remove the saboteurs) Week 10: Preventive care (screenings + long-game longevity)

If you’re done managing symptoms on repeat, you’re in the right place. This is the habit foundation most people never get.

Week 8: 92-Year-Old Marathon Proof — Your Comeback Starts Now

On December 11, 2022, the sun came up over Honolulu and thousands of people did what runners always do before a big race: they adjusted shoelaces, checked their watches, made small talk to calm their nerves, and tried not to think too far ahead.

In the middle of that crowd was Mathea Allansmith.

She was there for the same reason most people are there: to see what her body could still do, and to keep a promise to herself about staying alive inside her life.

Mathea was 92 years old. And that morning, she completed a full marathon—42.195 km / 26.2 miles—at the 2022 Honolulu Marathon. Her finish time was 11:19:49, and it was officially verified as the oldest woman to complete a marathon.

I’m not telling you this because I think you need to run a marathon.

Her story dissolves one of the most damaging beliefs people carry quietly for years:

“It’s too late for me.”

It is NOT.

Cardio is a trainable engine, and the most important thing about an engine isn’t how hard you rev it once. It’s whether you keep it running, gently and consistently, long enough for your body to adapt.

That’s what this week is about: cardio you can stick with—the kind that survives busy weeks, bad sleep, stress, travel, and real life.

Cardio Vs. Strength: The Endless Debate

Broccoli or apple? Why should we choose? The debate is similar.

Both have been extensively researched and backed by solid evidence worldwide.

I just want you to remember this simple message in your head, forever:

Cardio gives you more years of life

Strength gives you quality to those years

We’ve already talked about this before:

But in this series, we’re focusing on making healthy habits last.

How to Make Cardio Stick and Enjoyable

When a habit fails repeatedly, it’s frequently because the design demanded too much on the days you were tired, busy, stressed, or off-schedule.

A lasting cardio habit sticks when it has five features:

1) Low start-cost

If cardio requires perfect weather, a full hour, special equipment, or a commute, it won’t survive your busiest week.

A lasting plan starts with low friction: shoes by the door, a consistent time window, a default you can do anywhere, and a rule that 10 minutes counts.

2) Feedback (so your brain believes it’s working)

Your brain repeats what it can see.

This is why step counts and wearables can help adherence: they turn a vague goal (“be more active”) into a visible signal (“I did it today”).

In healthy adults, a systematic review and meta-analysis of randomized controlled trials found wearable trackers produced modest improvements in physical activity versus control conditions.¹

I tested this on myself, and it works. I signed up for a bank account that literally rewards you for the number of steps you take each day. At first, it felt amazing: a little “bribe” for being healthier. After a while, I caught myself doing the same walking routine even when I wasn’t wearing my tracker. My brain had already learned to associate walking with a reward, even without the small gadget.

And in children and adolescents (relevant for many parents), a 2024 systematic review and meta-analysis found wearables might increase daily steps, even if effects on moderate-to-vigorous activity are less consistent.²

Translation: the wearable isn’t the magic. Feedback is.

3) Behavior tools that stick (self-monitoring, goals, feedback)

Wearables work best when they’re paired with simple behavior-change “glue”: a goal, a plan, and a way to see progress.

An umbrella review of interventions promoting physical activity in adults with chronic conditions found that techniques like self-monitoring, feedback, and goal setting are commonly associated with better activity outcomes.³

You’ll have this covered at the end of the post.

4) Support (social or professional)

Cardio sticks when someone (or something) helps you show up.

That’s why, in cardiac rehabilitation (where adherence is literally life-protective), many programs now offer home-based options and remote check-ins. Lower friction means higher participation. When you don’t have to drive somewhere, find parking, rearrange childcare, or block a full hour, more people actually follow through.⁴

You can use the same principle without a formal program:

Social support: pick one person and send a “done” text after your sessions.

Professional support: one trainer session per month or a structured class you commit to weekly.

Tech support: set a step goal and let your watch/phone nudge you (a tiny external push that reduces decision fatigue).

The right support helps you treat your habit like a non-negotiable.

5) Flexibility (avoid all-or-nothing mindset)

Okay, here I must confess I’m working on it, I know… it’s not easy.

I’m the type of person who ends up thinking (even though I know it’s not true):

“I missed Tuesday, so the week is ruined.”

Flexible plans survive because they have a prewritten recovery rule:

“If I miss, I do the 10-minute version next.”

That one rule is the difference between “a habit” and “a phase.”

It’s about finding the “trick” that works for you.

Fitness Tracker

As this series is about lasting habits, I want to help you, once again, to achieve that goal. This time, combining cardio and strength from last week (remember we want both!)

So below, you’ll find a practical fitness tracker which:

Turns vague goals into a clear plan (and keeps you emotionally invested). The “This is me” page helps you define your starting point (height, weight, start/goal/date), your why (3 motivations), and the specific habits you want to build vs. reduce—plus rewards to keep you consistent.

Lets you track progress beyond the scale. You get a full before/after body measurement layout (arms, chest, waist, hips, thighs, calves) so you can see real change even when weight stalls.

Adds “proof” through progress photos + weight log. A 12-slot progress photo grid includes date/weight for each photo—great for motivation and objective tracking across months.

Makes consistency easier with built-in challenges. It includes both a 30-day challenge grid and a 12-week challenge tracker (goal vs. actual each week), which is ideal for creating momentum and sticking with a program long enough to see results.

Supports monthly planning + accountability. The “Monthly fitness” page combines a calendar view with monthly goals, a task list, and notes—so workouts don’t get lost.

Builds self-awareness (the missing ingredient in most fitness plans). The “Goals & Reflections” asks if you reached your goal, what went well, what to improve, how you feel (diet, discipline, wellness, motivation, energy), and what you’ll do going forward. This is powerful for behavior change.

Encourages daily movement with a step tracker. A full-month step tracker grid supports a simple “minimum effective dose” habit (daily steps) that’s strongly linked to better cardiometabolic health.

Captures workouts + lifestyle signals together. The weekly tracker includes workout type, focus area, time, distance, goal, steps, mood, intensity, and macronutrients/cals—helpful for spotting patterns (e.g., “high intensity + low carbs = low mood/energy”).

Makes strength training measurable. The workout tracker logs date, exercise, sets, reps, weight, distance, and time—perfect for progressive overload and avoiding “random workouts.”

