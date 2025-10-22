Zenith Within by Dr. Sara

Suzie Milkowich
17h

As a former oncology and hospice nurse, and a woman who has abused her body from time to time. I care and I want to learn more. I just finished in Anatomy Trains human dissection, and I don’t wanna end up like anybody that was on my table.

Sunny Digital
17h

I have been reading your posts now and then and they are a refreshing change from the same old, same old “treat the symptoms” medical establishment. We need more Doctors like you to think outside the box to help folks like me get the best out of life. I wish you and your cause continued success 🚀👍🙏

