Week 9: What Alcohol and Nicotine Steal Over Time—and How to Take It Back

Maya doesn’t know she has a problem.

She simply has a pattern: A drink at night to take the edge off, and a vape when stress spikes. It works fast, so it’s so easy to repeat.

Fast forward ten years:

Version 1: She Changes Nothing

Maya still tells herself it’s “just a drink” and “just a vape.” Not a big deal.

Her sleep still happens, but it’s lighter. She falls asleep fast… then wakes up at 2 or 3 a.m. more often. She’s not exhausted enough to call it insomnia, but she’s tired enough to live in coffee. Her mornings feel a little foggier than they used to.

Her baseline mood changes too. She’s less emotionally resilient, small stressors feel bigger and she gets irritated faster.

Her body composition shifts in a way she can’t fully explain. She eats the same diet, but weight creeps up around the middle. Workouts feel harder to recover from. She moves less because she’s more tired and more sore more often.

Her health markers start to inch in the wrong direction. Blood pressure slightly higher, triglycerides too. Fasting glucose creeping…

Her brain learned a pattern: stress → substance → relief.

So when she’s stressed, the urge shows up automatically, like a reflex.

By year ten, she doesn’t feel “addicted,” and she starts telling herself the most dangerous sentence in health:

“This is just who I am.”

Version 2: She Changes One Thing (and the Benefits Compound)

In this version, Maya doesn’t become “the healthiest person,” but she runs one experiment long enough to feel the difference.

She builds two boundaries she can actually keep:

alcohol becomes occasional and earlier (not nightly and not late)

nicotine stops being her stress button

The first week feels weird, and let’s be honest, sometimes hard.

Then something shifts.

Her sleep deepens. She wakes up fewer times at night, so she feels better through the day and moves more. She still has stress, but she feels less “wired.” Her patience improves, and her mood steadies.

By year ten, she feels calmer. Her health markers trend in the right direction. She enjoys life, but without needing a chemical “off switch” to get there.

Of course she still has hard days, but they don’t automatically become “reach for something.” She has other tools now.

What’s Happening in Your Body (the Physiology, in Plain English)

If you’re reading this and thinking, “Okay… but why do alcohol and nicotine have such an outsized effect?”—here’s the answer.

They change the settings on your sleep system, your stress system, and your brain’s reward-learning system.

And those three systems are the foundation of every lasting habit in this series.

1. Alcohol: The “Sedation Trap” (It Knocks You Down… Then Wakes You Up)

Alcohol is a bit like hitting “force close” on your brain at night. It can make you fall asleep faster, so it feels like it’s helping. But the second half of the night is where the bill arrives.

As your body metabolizes alcohol, sleep becomes lighter and more fragmented. A systematic review and meta-analysis in healthy adults found alcohol before sleep is linked to worse sleep later in the night—more wake time and poorer sleep efficiency, with dose-related effects.¹

Sleep is your recovery factory. If the night is broken, the next day your body behaves differently: more stress-reactive, more craving-prone, more emotionally sensitive, less able to regulate appetite and less likely to exercise consistently

2. Nicotine: a “High-Alert Signal” to Your Nervous System

Nicotine can feel calming because it removes withdrawal discomfort and gives the brain a quick “okay, we’re good” signal—but physiologically, it’s a stimulant input.

Think of it like turning up the “scan for problems” setting. Your body stays a little more ready and activated, but a little less able to fully downshift.

It shows up as feeling wired but tired, restlessness, needing a hit of stimulation to get through stress, sleep that doesn’t feel as deep, and irritability that rises faster than you expect.

And once nicotine becomes your fastest stress tool, it gets reinforced quickly.

Your brain loves fast relief.

3. The Loop That Makes It Sticky: Cue → Relief → Repeat

This is the part most people misunderstand. They think they’re “choosing” alcohol or nicotine in the moment.

But the brain is a prediction machine.

It learns:

stress cue → substance → relief → store that pattern

Soon the urge shows up before you consciously decide. It becomes a reflex.

That’s why these habits can feel “automatic” even in people who are high-functioning and disciplined in other areas.

4. Why Alcohol + Nicotine Together Hit Harder Than People Expect

When you combine them, you’re stacking two powerful inputs:

alcohol pulls you down quickly but can fragment sleep later¹

nicotine nudges your nervous system toward “on”

The result for many people is a very specific pattern:

You feel relief in the moment… but your baseline becomes less steady over time.

And that baseline is everything. A steady baseline is what allows:

consistent workouts

stable appetite

predictable mood

deeper sleep

better recovery

Without it, you spend your days trying to “fix how you feel.”

5. The Heart-and-Vessels Layer

On alcohol, the American Heart Association’s scientific statement emphasizes that alcohol’s relationship with cardiovascular outcomes is complex and dose-dependent, with heavy and binge patterns clearly harmful and “low use” not being a risk-free category for everyone—especially when you zoom out beyond one outcome and consider the full health picture.²

On nicotine delivery systems, the “it’s harmless” story doesn’t hold. An umbrella review in BMJ Open that summarized multiple systematic reviews found that electronic nicotine products have been linked to a range of health harms across different body systems.³ And a 2026 systematic review and meta-analysis specifically examining major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE) addresses cardiovascular outcomes directly, reflecting growing evidence that vaping is not a neutral choice for the heart.⁴

6. The Most Encouraging Part (Especially if You’re Afraid to Stop)

Many people keep nicotine (or smoking) because they fear their mood will worsen.

But evidence doesn’t support that fear. A 2025 review summarizing systematic reviews and meta-analyses reports that smoking cessation is associated with improvements in mental health outcomes, including reductions in depressive symptoms and anxiety.⁵

I won’t lie to you, quitting isn’t easy, but your brain (and body) will feel better than it predicts.

The 7-Day “Remove the Saboteurs” Experiment

Pick one of these experiments for 7 days:

Option A: The Sleep-Protect Alcohol Boundary

No alcohol within 4 hours of bedtime (ideally none on 7 days, but the timing rule alone is a big lever).

Why: alcohol’s second-half sleep disruption is a repeatable pattern in the evidence.¹

Option B: The Nicotine “Stress Button” Swap

If you reach for nicotine when stressed, do 90 seconds of physiological downshift first (4 seconds inhale, 6 seconds exhale × 6 rounds), then decide.

Why: it breaks the cue → automatic relief loop.

Option C: The “Weekend Only” Reset (for alcohol)

Alcohol only on one chosen day (not both Fri+Sat), and keep it earlier.

Why: reduces frequency while protecting sleep.

Option D: The “No Dual Input” Rule

If you drink that day, no nicotine. If nicotine that day, no alcohol.

Why: many people stack them without realizing how much it amplifies dysregulation.

Track just 3 signals (30 seconds/day)

Sleep quality (0–10)

Mood stability (0–10)

Cravings/urges (0–10)

At day 7, ask:

Did my baseline get steadier?

Steady baselines create lasting habits.

I truly hope you find this post, and this series, helpful.

To your zenith within,

Sara Redondo, MD, MS

