Zenith Within | Sara Redondo, MD

Tiffany
8hEdited

I really appreciate you explaining this topic so well, especially about eating healthy on a budget and minimizing pesticide exposure when you reasonably can.

This particular statement really stood out to me: “The most important message is do not sacrifice making dietary lifestyle choices that are nutrition-rich for fear of pesticides.”

I am currently shopping on a reduced budget and have found myself at times choosing organic when my budget really calls for conventional. Now I feel more free of the “guilt”.

Paige
10h

Don’t ever buy red delicious apples 🍎 it doesn’t matter if you wash them at all. I had three of these apples in my fridge for three years and when I cut them open they looked perfectly fine and even tasted good. I did this same experiment. The outside of these apples look perfect too. I had the same result with the second experiment. So what does this tell you! Don’t eat these apples because there’s no way they can be healthy for you no matter what!

