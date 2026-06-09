Zenith Within by Sara Redondo, MD, MS

Zenith Within by Sara Redondo, MD, MS

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Christine's avatar
Christine
2h

Is there ever a time when estrogen therapy is okay? I've been taking very low estrogen replacement since I had a total hysterectomy at 39 you. My mother had breat cancer in her late 40's and lived to 89 you. One sister had liver cancer which she fought for 20 years before dying of a heart attack after bout of covid. My other sister passed away of ovarian cancer. My dad had prostate cancer and died at 78 yo. No other known family history of cancer. Is it safe to continue the estrogen therapy now, at age 76? No smoking, 23 BMI, alcohol <1/week. I exercise at least twice weekly. I am a an RD, so i eat very responsibly too. Any advice other than more exercise? Thank you for your thoughtful informative and helpful advice here to all reading your post.

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Sax's avatar
Sax
2h

Thanks for sharing - why haven’t you done the genetic test if it’s something you recommend with family history? My link is ovarian cancer in my grandmother but when she was 96

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