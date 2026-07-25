Steve Jobs stood in front of Stanford’s graduating class on June 12, 2005, and told them three stories. He said it wasn’t a big deal, just three stories.

He was wrong, and not only in the way he meant it. Jobs had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer the year before. He’d had surgery and was, as far as he knew that morning, fine. He died six years later from the same disease. The speech he gave, dressed in a black turtleneck and jeans before thousands of people he’d never met, turned out to be one of the most medically accurate things ever said at a commencement ceremony. None of it was framed as health advice, but all of it was.

I’ve listened to it many times over the years, and I find it striking every time that the three things Jobs chose to talk about, connecting dots, finding love and surviving loss, and facing death, are also the three things that modern preventive medicine keeps circling back to as the real levers of a long life.

The First Story: You Can’t See the Dots Looking Forward

Jobs dropped out of college after six months, then spent another 18 months auditing classes that interested him, including a calligraphy course that seemed completely useless at the time. A decade later, that course shaped the typography of the first Macintosh. He told the Stanford graduates that you can only connect the dots looking backward, never forward, and that the only rational response is to trust that the choices you make today will matter later in ways you can’t yet see.

You’ve probably heard of this question before, maybe even asked it yourself: if I feel fine right now, is it really worth changing anything?

The answer from the data is unambiguous: the dots you’re drawing in your 30s, 40s, and 50s are already being counted. You just can’t see the picture yet.

A landmark study published in JAMA in June 2026 followed participants from the Diabetes Prevention Program, recruited between 1996 and 1999, for more than 20 years.¹ These were adults at high risk for type 2 diabetes who were randomized to either an intensive lifestyle intervention, metformin, or placebo. The lifestyle intervention asked for three things: reduce dietary fat, get at least 150 minutes of physical activity per week, and aim to lose roughly 7% of body weight. That's it.

Two decades later, the people in the lifestyle group had a 21% lower risk of developing two or more chronic conditions and a 25% lower risk of developing three or more, compared to placebo. That covers heart disease, stroke, kidney disease, depression, dementia, cancer, and others. The protection held even when researchers excluded diabetes from the count entirely, meaning the benefit wasn’t just about blood sugar.

Astronomers have a word for this lag: lookback time. When you observe a distant star, you’re not seeing it as it exists now. You’re seeing light that left it centuries ago, and the star itself may have already changed beyond recognition. The choices you’re making today work the same way. They won’t arrive at their destination, your health at 65 or 75, for a long time. But they’re already traveling.

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Jobs was right that you can’t connect the dots looking forward. What he couldn’t have known is that researchers were already collecting the data that would eventually let us prove it, dot by dot.

The Second Story: What You Love Is Keeping You Alive

Jobs was fired from Apple at 30. He described it as devastating, then said that the only thing that kept him going was that he still loved what he did. He started NeXT. He started Pixar. He fell in love and got married. And then Apple bought NeXT, and he came back.

The story of love and loss in that speech is really a story about purpose, and what happens when you find your way back to it after it’s been taken from you.

The Ohsaki Study, a prospective cohort study of 43,391 Japanese adults followed for seven years, asked participants a single question at the start: “Do you have ikigai in your life?”² Ikigai is a Japanese concept, roughly translated as a sense that your life is worth living, a reason to get up in the morning.

Those without ikigai had a 50% higher risk of dying from any cause during the follow-up period, compared to those who answered yes.

That’s not a small signal. To put fifty percent higher in context: the gap in all-cause mortality between people with and without a sense of purpose sits in the same range as the gap between non-smokers and smokers in many large cohort studies. The increased risk in the Ohsaki data was driven mainly by cardiovascular disease, and it held after adjusting for age, health behaviors, and pre-existing conditions. We don’t usually think of meaning as a vital sign, but the data suggests we probably should.

Jobs didn’t have the vocabulary of ikigai or hazard ratios. But he kept telling the Stanford graduates to keep looking, don’t settle, as if he already understood that finding and protecting your reason for being here was one of the most important things you could do. It was.

The Third Story: Death as a Diagnostic Tool

The Stoic philosophers had a practice they called memento mori, Latin for “remember that you will die.” Marcus Aurelius wrote about it in his private journals. Seneca built his entire philosophy of time around it. The idea was that keeping death visible sharpened everything. It made the trivial things fall away and the important things come forward. Two thousand years later, Jobs arrived at the same place from a different direction.

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He told the graduates that at 17 he’d read a quote about living each day as if it were your last, and that for the 33 years since, he’d looked in the mirror every morning and asked himself whether he would want to do what he was about to do. He said that remembering you’re going to die is the best tool he’d ever found for making the important choices. That it clears away everything that isn’t real.

He gave that speech with a cancer that had been surgically removed but would, eventually, return.

I’ll admit this third story was the one that hit me hardest the first time I heard it, and it still does. As some of you know, my mother was diagnosed with cancer during my first year of medical school, and we lost her the next year. That experience is a large part of why I became the kind of doctor I am, one who would rather talk to you about what you’re doing today than wait for an emergency to make the conversation urgent.

What Jobs described in that mirror ritual, the daily confrontation with your own mortality as a tool for living better, turns out to have measurable biological correlates. Research on mortality salience, the psychological term for awareness of one’s own death, has found that when people genuinely engage with their finitude rather than push it away, they make different choices.³ They exercise more, they’re more likely to attempt to quit smoking, or book the appointment they’ve been putting off for months.

Jobs called it the most important tool he’d ever encountered. The Stoics called it memento mori. The researchers call it mortality salience. The name has changed across 2,000 years, but the mechanism hasn’t: when the fact of your death becomes real rather than theoretical, what matters stops being negotiable.

I don’t think you need to lose someone to access that clarity. The question Jobs asked himself every morning, would I want to do what I’m about to do if today were my last day, is also, in its own way, a health intervention. It's the question that makes you take the walk, reconsider what's on your plate, put the phone down an hour earlier, decide that sleep is worth protecting, or start paying attention to what the evidence actually says about how to live better (and longer).

What You Can Do With This Today

All three stories, when you look at what the data says about each of them, lead to the same place: small, consistent choices compound over time, in both directions, and mostly without your notice.

The lifestyle habits that lower your risk of five simultaneous chronic diseases two decades from are mostly boring, mostly free, and mostly available to you this week.

The purpose question is trickier, but worth taking seriously. If you asked yourself Jobs’s mirror question right now, what would the answer tell you?

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And the death question: I’d rather you engage with it gently and proactively, on your own terms, than be handed it suddenly by a diagnosis or a loss. It tends to change the answers to a lot of other questions.

Jobs was talking to a group of 22-year-olds about life. He was also describing, without knowing it, the foundational logic of preventive medicine. The dots connect. What you love matters biologically. Remembering that your time is finite turns out to be one of the most health-promoting things you can do with a Tuesday morning.

You can listen to the full speech on YouTube here.

To your zenith within,

Dr. Sara Redondo

P.S. You might also enjoy these longevity posts.

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