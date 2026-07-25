Zenith Within by Dr. Sara Redondo

Zenith Within by Dr. Sara Redondo

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Kelly Bishop's avatar
Kelly Bishop
7h

What a wonderful message. This morning I woke earlier than expected and thought I’d meditate and do some painting but instead sat and scrolled on my phone for the past hour. I know I needed to read this message and now I think I’ll put away my phone, meditate and paint. Time flies and it is so important to not waste it. Thank you for your emails, I read them daily and get so much from them

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1 reply by Dr. Sara Redondo
Gail Reynolds's avatar
Gail Reynolds
7h

A speech we should really LISTEN to!!

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1 reply by Dr. Sara Redondo
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