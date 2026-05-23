Zenith Within by Sara Redondo, MD, MS

Zenith Within by Sara Redondo, MD, MS

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Frank Hudetz's avatar
Frank Hudetz
17m

I score high on this loneliness test due to being the primary caregiver to my wife who has been bed bound with MS for the last 15 years. So I definitely fall into the situational loneliness category.

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