Every week I see some version of the same thing online.

On one side: “Cholesterol is the enemy, statins save lives, lower is always better.” On the other: “Cholesterol is a scam, statins are poison, inflammation is the real cause.” Both sides deliver their argument with absolute confidence. Both sides are at least partially wrong.

The cholesterol conversation is one of the most polluted in all of health communication, and it has real consequences.

People are afraid of eggs because of advice that was outdated twenty years ago. People stop life-saving medication because of viral claims that have no rigorous evidence behind them. People get a number on a standard blood test and have no idea what it actually means, because the number we’ve been measuring for decades turns out to be the wrong one.

On March 13, 2026, the American College of Cardiology and the American Heart Association released the first major update to cholesterol management guidelines since 2018.¹ They introduced new testing recommendations, new targets, and a new way of thinking about cardiovascular risk that finally reflects what the science has been telling us for years.

Before we get to that, we need to clear the ground.

What Cholesterol Actually Is (Because This Gets Forgotten)

Cholesterol is not a toxin your body accidentally produces. It’s a molecule you cannot live without.

Your liver makes roughly 75% of the cholesterol in your body, entirely independent of what you eat. The other 25% comes from diet. Every single cell membrane in your body contains cholesterol. Without it, cells would lose their structural integrity. Your brain is 25% cholesterol by dry weight. Every sex hormone — estrogen, testosterone, progesterone — is synthesized from cholesterol. So is vitamin D. So are the bile acids that allow you to digest fat.

The problem is not cholesterol itself. The problem is cholesterol that gets deposited inside arterial walls, where it triggers inflammation, forms plaques, and eventually causes heart attacks and strokes. And the key question, the one that decades of research have been trying to answer, is: which particles carry the cholesterol there, and how many of them are circulating in your blood?

That question turns out to be more complicated than a simple blood test reveals.

The Myths That Are Still Circulating

Myth 1: Dietary Cholesterol Is the Main Driver of Blood Cholesterol

This was the founding assumption of low-fat dietary advice from the 1970s onward. It’s substantially wrong.

For most people, dietary cholesterol has a modest effect on blood cholesterol levels, because the liver compensates: when you eat more cholesterol, it makes less. The 2015 Dietary Guidelines Advisory Committee formally removed the numerical cap on dietary cholesterol for the first time in decades, acknowledging that “cholesterol is not a nutrient of concern for overconsumption.” Eggs, which were demonized for forty years, have been rehabilitated in the evidence base. A moderate egg intake does not raise cardiovascular risk in metabolically healthy people.

What does raise blood cholesterol — specifically LDL-C — is saturated fat. The mechanism is different: saturated fat downregulates LDL receptor activity in the liver, reducing LDL clearance from the blood. The distinction matters because many foods high in dietary cholesterol (eggs, shellfish) are low in saturated fat, and some foods with no dietary cholesterol (coconut oil, palm oil) are very high in saturated fat.

The nuance that even the saturated fat story has: not all saturated fatty acids behave identically, food matrix effects matter (full-fat dairy fermented products, for example, do not appear to behave as predicted by their saturated fat content), and what you replace saturated fat with matters more than the substitution itself. Replacing saturated fat with refined carbohydrates — which is what happened in practice during the low-fat era — does not reduce cardiovascular risk and may increase it. Replacing it with unsaturated fats does.²

The honest summary: dietary cholesterol is largely a red herring for most people. Saturated fat, overall diet quality, and metabolic health status are what drive your lipid profile.

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Myth 2: “Cholesterol Has Nothing to Do With Heart Disease”

This is the counter-narrative that has gained traction in functional medicine and anti-establishment health circles, and it’s wrong.

The causal role of LDL in atherosclerosis is one of the most extensively validated findings in cardiovascular medicine. It’s supported by:

Mendelian randomization studies — the gold standard for establishing causality — that show people born with genetically lower LDL have proportionally lower lifetime cardiovascular risk, with the effect scaling linearly across the entire LDL range.³

Randomized controlled trials of every class of LDL-lowering therapy (statins, ezetimibe, PCSK9 inhibitors, bempedoic acid), all showing that reducing LDL reduces cardiovascular events, with the benefit scaling precisely with the degree of reduction.³

Familial hypercholesterolemia (FH): a genetic condition causing elevated LDL from birth, in which untreated individuals develop severe atherosclerosis and heart attacks in their 30s and 40s — decades before other risk factors accumulate.

The claim that inflammation is the “real” cause and LDL is irrelevant is a false dichotomy. LDL drives atherosclerosis partly through inflammatory mechanisms. The two are not competing explanations. LDL particles entering and getting retained in the arterial wall trigger the inflammatory cascade that leads to plaque formation. Inflammation is part of the mechanism through which LDL causes disease, not an alternative explanation.

Myth 3: Total Cholesterol Is the Number That Matters

Total cholesterol has been the primary marker on standard blood tests for decades. It’s one of the least useful numbers on that panel.

Total cholesterol includes HDL (the so-called “good” cholesterol), LDL, VLDL, and other particles. Because HDL is included, someone with high total cholesterol could have a favorable lipid profile if their HDL is very high, and someone with “normal” total cholesterol could have a dangerously elevated atherogenic particle burden if their HDL is low and their LDL is high.

More critically: as we’ll cover below, even LDL-C has significant limitations compared to ApoB.

Myth 4: High HDL Always Protects You

This one persisted for years and has been definitively disproven.

HDL cholesterol measured in a standard blood test does not reliably predict cardiovascular protection. This was dramatically confirmed when pharmaceutical companies developed drugs specifically designed to raise HDL (CETP inhibitors). Multiple large-scale trials — torcetrapib, dalcetrapib, evacetrapib — showed that pharmacologically raising HDL had no protective effect and in some cases was harmful.⁴ Raising the number does not confer the biological protection that naturally elevated HDL may reflect.

The current understanding is that HDL’s role is far more complex than “good cholesterol.” HDL function — specifically its reverse cholesterol transport capacity — matters more than the raw number. And very high HDL (above 80-90 mg/dL) follows a U-shaped curve in some populations, paradoxically associated with higher rather than lower mortality. Your HDL number tells you far less than most doctors and patients believe it does.

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Myth 5: Statins Cause Dementia

This claim circulates widely on social media. The evidence does not support it.

A large systematic review and meta-analysis of 90 observational studies found that statin use was not associated with any increased risk of depression, cognitive impairment, or renal disorders.⁵ Some data actually showed lower rates of dementia in statin users, though this association was attenuated in higher-quality studies and may reflect confounding.

The claim likely originated from the FDA’s 2012 label update adding “memory and cognition” to the adverse effects section, based on isolated case reports. Subsequent rigorous epidemiological analysis did not confirm a signal.

Statins do have real side effects: muscle symptoms (myalgia) in a proportion of users, a small increase in diabetes risk (around 10-11% relative increase, relevant mainly in people with prediabetes), and rare severe muscle breakdown (rhabdomyolysis, affecting approximately 3.4 per 100,000 person-years). An elegant analysis found that reported muscle symptoms were significantly higher during the unblinded phase of a statin trial, suggesting a substantial nocebo effect — where expecting a side effect produces it. The absolute excess risk of statin side effects is small relative to the cardiovascular benefit in high-risk individuals.⁵

Statins are not appropriate for everyone. They are genuinely transformative for high-risk individuals. The conversation should be about who benefits most — not about whether the entire category is fraudulent.

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The Number You’re Not Getting: ApoB

Here’s where the science has moved significantly in the past five years, and where your standard blood test is leaving you with incomplete information.

LDL-C — the LDL number on your blood panel — measures the mass of cholesterol carried by LDL particles. But the driver of atherosclerosis is not cholesterol mass. It’s particle number: how many atherogenic lipoprotein particles are circulating in your blood, each capable of entering and depositing in arterial walls.

Enter apolipoprotein B (ApoB): a protein that each atherogenic particle carries exactly one copy of — one per VLDL particle, one per IDL particle, one per LDL particle, and one per Lp(a) particle. Because every atherogenic particle carries exactly one ApoB, measuring ApoB gives you a direct count of the total atherogenic particle burden. LDL-C gives you the cholesterol content. ApoB gives you the particle number.

Why does this matter?

Because you can have a normal LDL-C and a dangerously elevated particle count. This happens particularly in people with metabolic syndrome, insulin resistance, elevated triglycerides, or type 2 diabetes, where LDL particles tend to be smaller and cholesterol-depleted. These smaller, denser LDL particles carry less cholesterol per particle, so the cholesterol content (LDL-C) appears normal while the particle count (ApoB) is high and the risk is elevated.

A 2025 systematic review of 15 discordance studies involving 593,354 participants confirmed that ApoB is a more accurate predictor of cardiovascular events than LDL-C or non-HDL-C across diverse populations, including statin-treated patients.⁶

A comprehensive 2025 review in the European Heart Journal by Sniderman et al. found that ApoB outperformed LDL-C in 9 out of 9 head-to-head studies.⁶

The CARDIA study — which followed 2,794 young adults from ages 18-30 and measured coronary artery calcification 25 years later — found that those with high ApoB but normal LDL-C had a 55% higher risk of developing calcified plaque, while those with high LDL-C but normal ApoB showed no statistically significant increase in risk.⁷

The 2026 ACC/AHA guidelines now formally recommend ApoB testing as part of cardiovascular risk assessment.¹

The European Society of Cardiology and the Canadian Cardiovascular Society had already moved in this direction in prior iterations of their guidelines. The evidence has been accumulating for years.

ApoB is not yet standard on routine blood panels. But it’s available, inexpensive, and you can ask your doctor for it.

The Risk Factor 1 in 5 People Carry Without Knowing It

There is a lipoprotein called Lp(a) — lipoprotein-little-a — that affects approximately 20% of the global population, has been recognised as an independent causal risk factor for cardiovascular disease and aortic valve stenosis, and is almost never checked in routine care.

Lp(a) is a modified LDL particle with an additional protein (apolipoprotein(a)) attached. It’s almost entirely determined by genetics, it’s not meaningfully modifiable by diet, exercise, or most standard lipid-lowering medications. Statins, notably, raise Lp(a) by 10-20% in some individuals.⁸

Until very recently, there was nothing you could do about high Lp(a) except manage your other risk factors aggressively.

The 2026 ACC/AHA guidelines made Lp(a) measurement a Class 1 recommendation — the highest level of clinical mandate — stating that every adult should have their Lp(a) measured at least once in their lifetime.¹

Elevated Lp(a) (≥50 mg/dL or ≥125 nmol/L) is now formally recognized as an indication for more intensive LDL-C lowering and risk factor management. This aligns with what the 2025 European Society of Cardiology guidelines had already established.

Why is this finally changing?

Because the therapeutic pipeline for Lp(a) has become serious. Multiple drugs targeting Lp(a) are in late-stage clinical trials:

In the Phase 2 ALPACA trial presented at ACC.25, a single 400mg dose of lepodisiran (a small interfering RNA) reduced Lp(a) by 93.9% at day 180, with the reduction persisting above 90% at 360 days after that single injection. No safety signals were observed.⁹ Phase 3 cardiovascular outcome data is being collected.

Pelacarsen , an antisense oligonucleotide, reduces Lp(a) by 80% with monthly dosing. Its Phase 3 cardiovascular outcomes trial (Lp(a)HORIZON) results are expected in 2026.⁹

Olpasiran , another siRNA, achieves over 80-90% Lp(a) reduction with dosing every 12-24 weeks. Its Phase 3 outcomes trial (OCEAN(a)) is ongoing.⁹

Muvalaplin, an oral small molecule, reduces Lp(a) by up to 65-86% with daily dosing.⁹

The FDA requires cardiovascular outcomes evidence — not just Lp(a)-lowering — before approval. That evidence is being generated now.

If you have elevated Lp(a), your doctor should know about it, and the therapeutic landscape in the next two to three years is likely to change substantially.

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What the 2026 Guidelines Actually Changed

The 2026 ACC/AHA Dyslipidemia Guideline is the most significant update to US cholesterol management in eight years.¹

Here are the changes that matter most for you:

“Earlier and lower for longer.” The overarching theme is that lifetime exposure to elevated atherogenic lipoproteins drives risk, not just current levels. This means treatment conversations should start earlier and targets should be lower than previous guidelines suggested.

LDL targets are back. The 2013 guidelines controversially abandoned specific LDL targets in favor of statin intensity. The 2026 guidelines restore them: below 70 mg/dL for intermediate-to-high-risk primary prevention, below 55 mg/dL for very high-risk individuals and all secondary prevention.¹

Lp(a) measurement is now mandatory once in every adult’s lifetime, with elevated Lp(a) formally triggering more aggressive management.¹

ApoB testing is formally endorsed as an alternative and complementary target to LDL-C.¹

Coronary artery calcium (CAC) scoring gets a Class 1 recommendation for intermediate-risk individuals where treatment decisions are uncertain. A score of zero essentially removes the indication for statin therapy in many low-to-intermediate risk people. A high score demands aggressive intervention.¹

Universal lipid screening for children aged 9-11 is now recommended, driven by evidence that atherosclerosis begins in childhood and that familial hypercholesterolemia — which affects 1 in 250 people — needs to be identified early.¹

New drug classes are endorsed, including PCSK9 inhibitors, bempedoic acid, and icosapent ethyl (a purified omega-3 fatty acid that reduced cardiovascular events by 25% in the REDUCE-IT trial in high-risk patients).¹

What Your Doctor Still Needs to Tell You

We’ve covered the major myths, the two markers your standard blood test is missing (ApoB and Lp(a)), and the key changes in the 2026 guidelines.

What it hasn’t covered is the practical layer, and that’s where most people actually need help.

How do you read your full lipid panel correctly? What ApoB value should you be aiming for, and how does it differ from your LDL target? How do you calculate your actual cardiovascular risk using the new PREVENT equations? What does a zero CAC score mean for your treatment decision? How do you talk to your doctor about Lp(a) testing when most doctors aren’t yet ordering it routinely? And, critically, if statins are indicated, how do you navigate the side-effect question with evidence rather than fear?

That’s what the paid section covers.