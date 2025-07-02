Zenith Within | Sara Redondo, MD

Dr. Bronce Rice
36m

What a phenomenal resource, Dr. Redondo! and thank you for this generous, clear-eyed synthesis of science and daily practice. As a psychologist, I often help people understand that behavior change isn’t solely about motivation but also new habits related to meaning. Your work beautifully bridges the data with practical strategies that invite sustainable, life-enhancing change. I especially appreciate your emphasis on pattern over perfection and the reminder that our hearts respond not just to food, but to consistency, care and joy. I'm ooking forward to reading Delicious Longevity!

