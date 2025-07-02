Cardiovascular diseases are the number one cause of death across the globe.

According to the American Heart Association (AHA), there are 10 evidence-backed ways to keep your heart strong and thriving (American Heart Association, 2024). But in this post, we’re going beyond the headlines.

As a medical doctor passionate about integrative medicine, I’ll break down what the science really says, plus give you actionable tools and insights to help you apply these principles to your everyday life.

I hope you find this post helpful.

1. Fill Your Plate With a Variety of Fruits and Vegetables

The Mediterranean diet is widely recognized and recommended worldwide, backed by extensive scientific evidence demonstrating its numerous benefits.

No other dietary pattern has such a significant and consistent body of solid studies supporting the reduction of cardiovascular events

This dietary pattern stands out as one of the most effective strategies for preventing chronic diseases, promoting longevity, healthy aging, and optimizing quality of life.

The PREDIMED study (PREvención con DIeta MEDiterránea) is one of the most important and rigorous investigations into the effects of the Mediterranean diet on cardiovascular health. Conducted in Spain (where I’m from), this clinical trial involved over 7,000 participants at high risk of cardiovascular diseases.

Participants were divided into three groups:

A Mediterranean diet supplemented with extra virgin olive oil (about 1 quart or 1 liter per week)

A Mediterranean diet supplemented with nuts (1 ounce or 30 g daily of walnuts, almonds, and hazelnuts)

A low-fat diet (both animal and plant fats)

After five years of follow-up, the Mediterranean diet reduced the risk of cardiovascular diseases by approximately 30% (Estruch et al., 2013).

Subsequent systematic reviews consistently show that greater adherence to the Mediterranean diet is associated with a lower risk of overall mortality, both in the general population and patients with a history of cardiovascular disease (Laffond et al., 2023)(Tang et al., 2021).

To truly gain the health benefits of the Mediterranean diet, high adherence to this eating pattern is essential

2. Opt for Whole Grains

Whole grains are those that retain all their original parts:

The bran (rich in fiber)

The germ (full of essential nutrients)

The endosperm (mainly providing starch)

In contrast, refined grains lose both the bran and germ during processing, leaving only the endosperm, significantly reducing their nutritional value.

The Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommend that at least half of the grains consumed daily be whole grains, which amounts to 3 to 5 servings per day for most adults.

One serving is defined as 1 ounce equivalent, or about ½ cup of cooked grains (28 g).

Whole grain consumption is associated with (Hu et al., 2023):

A reduced risk of coronary heart disease, cardiovascular disease, and total cancer

A decrease in mortality from all causes, respiratory diseases, infectious diseases, diabetes, and all non-cardiovascular and non-cancer causes.

A meta-analysis compiling data from studies conducted in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Scandinavian countries, involving more than 786,000 people, revealed that consuming 2.5 ounces (70 grams) of whole grains per day (around three servings) significantly reduces mortality risks (Zong et al., 2016).

Compared to those who consumed little or no whole grains, those who did had a 22% lower risk of total mortality, a 23% lower risk of death from cardiovascular diseases, and a 20% lower risk of death from cancer.

Whole grains could protect you from the two leading causes of death: cardiovascular diseases and cancer

3. Choose Healthy Protein Sources—Mostly Plants and Seafood

If you're following a vegetarian or vegan diet, or you find it difficult to consume sufficient amounts of fatty fish (two to four times a week), focusing on omega-3 should be a priority.

It's a worrying statistic that more than 90% of Americans do not meet the recommended omega-3 intake (Richter et al., 2017).

The omega-3 index, which reflects the percentage of EPA and DHA in red blood cells, is a vital indicator of longevity. Remarkably, each 1% increase in this index is linked to a 20% reduction in the risk of dying from all causes (Chen et al., 2016).

Prioritizing omega-3 intake could significantly enhance your lifespan and overall health.

4. Cut Down on Salt

The Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommend that adults limit their sodium intake to less than 2,300 mg per day, which is approximately one teaspoon.

The recommended sodium limits for children under 14 are even lower, as their needs vary depending on age and body size.

For those aiming to manage their blood pressure, the DASH diet recommends limiting sodium intake to between 1,500 and 2,300 mg per day—that’s less than one teaspoon of salt.

5. Cook With Liquid Non-Tropical Plant Oils

Extra virgin olive oil (EVOO), known as “liquid gold,” is one of the most scientifically supported superfoods. Numerous studies have demonstrated its positive impact on health, making it a key ally for healthy aging (Foscolou et al., 2019).

This natural treasure is also the cornerstone of the Mediterranean diet, a dietary pattern recognized for its powerful anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects, which protect the body and promote longevity.

6. Stick to Minimally Processed Foods

Ultra-processed food consumption accounts for up to 80% of total caloric intake in countries like the United States and Canada, with confectionery products and sugary drinks being the most consumed (Martini et al., 2021).

The NOVA classification system, developed by researchers at the University of São Paulo, categorizes foods into four groups based on their level of processing (Monteiro et al., 2019).

These are:

Unprocessed or minimally processed foods : Such as fresh fruits, vegetables, legumes, and whole grains.

Processed culinary ingredients : These include oils, salt, sugar, and butter, which are used for cooking.

Processed foods : This category includes canned vegetables, fruits, simple breads, and cheeses. Although these are generally made with natural ingredients, they may contain added salt, sugar, or preservatives to extend their shelf life.

Ultra-processed foods: Ultra-processed foods are industrial products, generally formulated with five or more ingredients, containing little to no whole foods. They are characterized by additives, flavorings, and colorings that enhance their palatability and sensory properties, making them unrecognizable compared to the original ingredients they contain. As a result, they are foods that are especially high in calories, salt, sugar, saturated fats, and trans fats, but low in protein, fiber, and micronutriens. These products include a wide variety of foods, such as sodas, energy drinks, sugary beverages, packaged sweet or salty snacks, ice cream, chocolates, candies (confectionery), cookies, cakes, processed cheeses, reconstituted meat products, instant soups and noodles, and ready-to-eat or heat-and-serve meals.

Understanding this classification is key to making informed food choices. It helps us distinguish between healthier options and those we should eliminate.

7. Reduce Added Sugars

Sugar acts like “velcro,” sticking cholesterol to your arteries and increasing your risk of developing cardiovascular diseases.

In 2024, an umbrella review of meta-analyses revealed a dose-dependent relationship between sugary drink consumption and various diseases: higher intake correlates with increased risk of all-cause mortality, cardiovascular diseases, coronary heart disease, strokes, and type 2 diabetes in adults, as well as increased anthropometric measurements in both children and adults (Lane et al., 2024).

These findings are consistent with a recent systematic review and meta-analysis of 27 studies, which included 1.5 million participants (Santos et al., 2022).

One of the most powerful ways to support your cardiovascular and overall health, and one that doesn’t get nearly enough attention, is blood sugar balance.

8. Balance Calories With Regular Physical Activity

Maintaining a healthy weight is crucial for heart health, and it boils down to a simple equation: calories in versus calories out.

When you consume more calories than your body uses, you gain weight. Conversely, burning more calories than you consume leads to weight loss.

Regular physical activity is a powerful tool in this balance. It not only helps you burn calories but also offers a multitude of benefits for your cardiovascular system:

Strengthens your heart muscle: A stronger heart pumps blood more efficiently.

Improves blood circulation: This ensures oxygen and nutrients reach all parts of your body.

Lowers blood pressure: Exercise is a natural way to manage hypertension.

Reduces "bad" LDL cholesterol and increases "good" HDL cholesterol: This helps keep your arteries clear.

Helps manage blood sugar levels: Crucial for preventing and managing type 2 diabetes, a major risk factor for heart disease.

Reduces stress: Chronic stress can negatively impact heart health.

Aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic activity or 75 minutes of vigorous-intensity aerobic activity per week, or a combination of both. This could include brisk walking, jogging, swimming, cycling, dancing, or any activity that gets your heart rate up.

Incorporating muscle-strengthening activities at least two days a week also contributes to overall health and metabolism.

Even small changes can make a big difference. Take the stairs instead of the elevator, park further away, or go for a short walk during your lunch break. Consistency is key to long-term success and a healthier heart.

9. Limit Alcohol Consumption

Alcoholic cardiomyopathy (ACM) is a form of dilated cardiomyopathy caused by chronic heavy alcohol use, where the heart becomes enlarged and weakened, reducing its ability to pump blood. This can lead to heart failure with symptoms like fatigue, shortness of breath, and leg swelling. Regularly drinking over 80 grams of alcohol daily for years greatly increases the risk. While moderate intake remains debated, heavy, long-term use is clearly linked to irreversible heart damage.

A systematic review and meta-analysis found that alcohol drinkers, especially heavy drinkers, are more likely to experience overweight, obesity, and abdominal obesity (Golzarand et al., 2022), all of which significantly increase the risk of heart disease.

Obesity and alcohol are the most significant nutritional factors increasing the risk of various types of cancer, contributing substantially to the global burden of this disease (Key et al., 2020).

Drinking any type of alcoholic beverage, including red and white wine, beer, and spirits, is linked to cancer. There is no level of alcohol consumption below which the risk of cancer does not increase (Clinton et al., 2020). The risk rises with any amount, even low levels (Bagnardi et al., 2015) (Jun et al., 2023), so to prevent this disease, zero alcohol is recommended.

Alcohol not only increases your risk of heart disease but also plays a significant role in the development of cancer—the two leading causes of death worldwide

10. Practice These Habits Wherever You Eat

