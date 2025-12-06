Zenith Within by Dr. Sara

Allison
3h

I am so sorry for your loss. It’s incredibly heartbreaking. I took lost a loved one to cancer. I think too many of us have. My dad died of Colon Cancer. It’ll be three years this coming February. It still feels like yesterday. They got the news it was cancer the day my daughter was born. I cannot imagine how that felt for him. A month before my dad died I left my abusive husband. I had a 3 year old and a 6 month old. I too felt hallow inside. Dead. My Dad was my baseball buddy…my sports guy. My buddy. I still can’t hear “Calling all Angels” at any Angels Baseball game or in the radio without crying. I’m crying now just thinking of it. And all the time I think “mqn Dad, you’d be so proud of me, you’d love these two little babies! Your grandson is an amazing baseball player”. He’d have adored these two. It breaks my heart they will never know him. Cancer is horrible and it takes too many shining lights. Sitting in grief in solidarity with you. You’re not alone.

Nicole Fiorella
3h

You are helping people by sharing your story. Substack content is so refreshing! I just shared this article with a friend (who is also a health care provider) that I know will touch her heart after so much loss lately. And as your article quoted,

“Grief doesn’t end because love doesn’t end.”-David Kessler

