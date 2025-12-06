December comes with that cozy, family feeling many of us love, but for those who’ve lost someone, with intensified memories too.

As some of you know, I lost my mother to cancer while I was in medical school. Her death changed everything, not only the way I live, but the way I practice and understand medicine. In many ways, it’s the reason I’m here today, writing to you.

“Grief doesn’t end because love doesn’t end.”-David Kessler

That one sentence gave words to what I haven’t been able to say for years.

When I lost my mother, I desperately wanted to talk to people who were going through the same thing. I asked my doctor for help, hoping for connection and support. The answer was an antidepressant. No support group. No guidance. Just a prescription.

During my mother’s illness, I had already seen how often the healthcare system fails patients. After she died, I experienced firsthand how badly it fails their families too.

It felt like the system was built to manage symptoms, not to truly heal.

I felt alone. Angry. I was studying medicine to help people, yet the very same system I was going to work in, didn’t help me when I needed it most.

And if that wasn’t enough, a couple of years later, my beloved cat Simba got sick, and we had to put him down.

And the worst part is that I felt people would judge me for grieving an animal. I still remember someone saying, “It’s just an animal.” But he wasn’t “just” anything, he was my baby. We are allowed to grieve an animal we love, just as we grieve the people we love.

It was too much. The pressure of the university, the loss of my mother, and then my cat. Honestly, I didn’t want to continue in this world. I remember walking down the street like a ghost, hearing people laugh and wondering how it was possible to feel that happy in a world that felt so broken to me.

And now comes Christmas again… a time of family dinners, full tables, and also empty chairs. A time when I still sometimes catch myself looking at the table and thinking, She should be here. Why did cancer take her so young? And then I go home after those gatherings and miss hugging my cat and listen to its purring.

This is the most personal post I’ve ever written. I’ve never really enjoyed social media, but Substack feels different. You’ve shown me so much kindness and support that I wanted to open this part of my story to you, so you can know me a little better. And because I would truly love to read your stories too.

If you’ve lost someone you love, or if someone close to you is living with cancer, you’re not alone here. This space is for you as well, and I’d love to read you.

for the beautiful work they do around grief. Thank you for opening the door to a conversation the world urgently needs.

And before saying goodbye, I’d like to thank my father and my aunt for being my anchor all these years. Without you, I wouldn’t be here today.

With love,

Sara