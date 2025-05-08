Grieving Together: A Live on Loss, Love & Moving Forward

Hi everyone,

In honor of Mental Health Awareness Month, I hosted my very first live session, and I couldn’t have asked for a more meaningful start. I had the privilege of speaking with

, grief guide, author, and podcast host.

Our conversation was open, honest, and deeply human. I felt truly at ease, and I’m grateful that over 50 people joined us live. Your presence is proof that we need more safe, compassionate spaces to talk about grief.

This is the recording, shared with the hope it finds whoever needs it.

, thank you, from the bottom of my heart, for your generosity, kindness, wisdom, and the light you bring to such a tender subject.

And to everyone who joined live, shared a kind word, or quietly held space—thank you.

Thank you

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

,

, and many others for your support and for tuning into my live conversation with Brian.

This vital exchange continues next week, as we speak the language of loss, love, and healing.

🗓 14 May | 3:30 PM EST

Dina Bell-Laroche – Grief doula, author and certified thanatologist, Dina offers a compassionate approach to navigating loss, helping the bereaved find meaning and gentleness in the midst of grief.

Whether you’ve lost a loved one, a pet, a future you dreamed of—this live is for you. You can join us in the comments, or even come on camera if you feel moved to share.

Let’s talk. Let’s be heard. Let’s lift some of the weight.

👉 Tap the link to join the conversation.

To your zenith within,

Sara Redondo, MD