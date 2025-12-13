Zenith Within by Dr. Sara

Zenith Within by Dr. Sara

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sheryl's avatar
Sheryl
5h

Yes, I would like to know how to remove plaque from pineal gland in brain (said to be able to remove so as not to have old brain ) & what gets through the blood brain barrier ??

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Opeyemi Parham MD's avatar
Opeyemi Parham MD
6h

there is no need to wait until the new year for better health resolutions!

At 68 I proudly hold awareness and practice of 8 of the 10 that you've listed. 💪🏽🤶🏽

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Sara Redondo, MD · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture