The advice most people receive about blood sugar has been shaped by assumptions that made clinical sense at the time they were formed. Some of those assumptions have since been tested in large, rigorous studies. Some of them did not survive.

This post covers four of the most consequential ones, the beliefs that most directly influence what people eat and how they interpret their own health data. Each one has been contradicted by peer-reviewed evidence. Each one still circulates widely in clinical settings and popular nutrition advice.

Myth 1: Fruit Is Bad for Your Blood Sugar

The reasoning sounds logical: fruit contains sugar, sugar raises blood glucose, therefore people managing blood sugar should limit or avoid fruit. This reasoning is wrong — and it’s wrong in a specific, clinically important way.

A landmark study published in the BMJ examined data from 187,382 participants across three long-running Harvard cohort studies, tracking their fruit consumption and the incidence of type 2 diabetes over more than two decades.¹ The finding was direct: people who consumed at least two servings per week of certain whole fruits — particularly blueberries, grapes, and apples — had up to a 23% lower risk of developing type 2 diabetes compared to those who ate them infrequently.

The same study found the opposite for fruit juice: consuming one or more servings per day of fruit juice was associated with a significantly higher risk of type 2 diabetes.

The distinction between whole fruit and fruit juice is the entire story.

When fruit is consumed whole, the fiber matrix slows the digestion and absorption of the sugars it contains. The glucose enters the bloodstream gradually. Insulin response is moderate and controlled. When that same fruit is juiced, the fiber is removed, and the sugar enters the bloodstream rapidly, producing a substantially larger and faster glucose spike, and a correspondingly larger insulin demand.

The food is the same. The fiber changes everything.

The practical implication is precise: whole fruit, eaten as whole fruit, is not a blood sugar problem, for most people in most circumstances. Fruit juice, smoothies where the fiber has been separated out, and dried fruit consumed in quantity are different conversations.

Myth 2: Artificial Sweeteners Are a Safe Blood Sugar Swap

The premise behind artificial sweeteners is simple: they provide sweetness without calories or carbohydrates, so they do not raise blood glucose and are therefore safe — or even beneficial — for people managing blood sugar. For decades this was the default clinical position.

A randomized controlled trial published in Cell in 2022 complicated that position substantially.² The study enrolled 120 healthy adults and divided them into groups that consumed saccharin, sucralose, aspartame, stevia, or no sweetener for two weeks, all at doses below the acceptable daily intake established by regulatory agencies.

Saccharin and sucralose significantly impaired glycemic responses. The other two — aspartame and stevia — did not.

Critically, the researchers established that the effect was mediated by the gut microbiome. The sweeteners altered microbial composition and function, and the resulting microbial changes drove the changes in glucose tolerance. When gut microbiome samples from affected participants were transferred to germ-free mice, the mice showed the same glycemic impairment, confirming that the gut bacteria were the causal link.²

Several things about this finding are worth noting precisely.

Not all sweeteners produced the same effect. The evidence specifically implicates saccharin and sucralose — the two most widely used artificial sweeteners in commercial food production. Stevia and aspartame did not produce the same glycemic impairment in this trial. The effect was person-specific, meaning individual microbiome composition determined how large the response was. This was a two-week trial in healthy adults, and the long-term effects of chronic exposure are still being studied.

What this evidence doesn’t support is the assumption that all non-caloric sweeteners are biologically inert. What it specifically supports is a more precise question: which sweetener, for which person, over what duration, and measured by which outcome. Saccharin and sucralose, at minimum, warrant more caution than their widespread use in “sugar-free” products currently reflects.

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Myth 3: The Glycemic Index Tells You How Your Body Will Respond

The glycemic index (GI) ranks foods by the speed and magnitude of the blood glucose rise they produce — in the average person, under standardized test conditions. It has shaped decades of dietary advice for people managing blood sugar: choose low-GI foods, avoid high-GI foods, and your glucose will be better controlled.

The problem with this framework is the assumption embedded in “the average person.”

A study published in Cell in 2015 used continuous glucose monitors to track the postprandial blood glucose responses of 800 people to the same foods over an extended period.³ The finding was striking: the same food produced radically different glycemic responses across individuals. A banana that produced a minimal glucose spike in one person produced a substantial spike in another. Brown rice that was glycemically neutral for one person was glycemically disruptive for another. In several cases, the individual responses were so variable that the food rankings reversed entirely — a “low-GI” food produced higher glucose spikes in some people than a “high-GI” food.³

The primary predictor of this individual variation was gut microbiome composition — the specific community of bacteria in each person’s gut, which differs substantially between people and substantially determines how carbohydrates are processed.³

This doesn’t make the glycemic index useless. It’s a useful population-level tool and a reasonable starting point for general dietary guidance, but it’s not a reliable predictor of how a specific food will affect a specific person’s glucose. The response to the same meal is shaped by gut microbiome composition, baseline metabolic status, genetics, body weight, and age — none of which are captured by a food-based index that was derived from population averages.³

The implication for anyone using GI tables as their primary decision-making tool is that they may be optimizing against a metric that does not accurately describe their own body’s response. Continuous glucose monitoring — increasingly accessible through consumer devices — is the only tool that directly measures actual individual glycemic response rather than inferring it from population averages.

Myth 4: If Your Fasting Glucose Is Normal, Your Blood Sugar Is Fine

Fasting glucose is the measurement most standard blood panels use to assess blood sugar status.

Below 100 mg/dL is classified as normal.

Between 100 and 125 mg/dL is prediabetes.

Above 126 mg/dL on two separate readings is diabetes.

The clinical problem: fasting glucose is a late marker.

Insulin resistance — the state in which cells become less responsive to insulin’s signal to absorb glucose from the bloodstream — develops gradually over years, sometimes more than a decade before diagnosis.

A prospective analysis of 6,538 civil servants followed for nearly 10 years found that markedly reduced insulin sensitivity was detectable more than 10 years before a diabetes diagnosis was made, during which time fasting glucose remained in the normal range.⁴ During this period, the pancreas compensates for the reduced cellular response by producing more insulin. Blood glucose stays in the normal range because the pancreas is working harder to keep it there.

The earlier marker of insulin resistance is fasting insulin — and the calculated ratio of fasting insulin to fasting glucose known as HOMA-IR. A person with a fasting glucose of 92 mg/dL (normal) and a fasting insulin of 16 mIU/L (often not flagged by standard laboratory ranges) has a HOMA-IR of approximately 3.6 — clearly in the insulin resistance range, with meaningful cardiovascular and metabolic risk implications that the glucose number alone is concealing.

The American Diabetes Association’s own Standards of Care now explicitly state that prediabetes represents a significant risk factor for cardiovascular disease independent of diabetes progression — meaning the risk of harm begins before the glucose threshold for prediabetes is crossed, and accumulates across the entire glucose range below that threshold.⁵

The practical implication: a normal fasting glucose result is worth knowing, but it’s not sufficient on its own to conclude that blood sugar regulation is healthy. Fasting insulin, calculated alongside fasting glucose as HOMA-IR, provides the earlier signal, often years before fasting glucose moves.

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What This Adds Up To

None of these findings have fully reached standard clinical practice. Most people receiving blood sugar advice from their GP are still operating within the original framework.

The common thread across all four myths is the gap between the population-level heuristic and what actually happens in an individual body. Whole fruit is protective on average, but your response depends on the fiber remaining intact. Artificial sweeteners vary by type and by your microbiome. The glycemic index describes average responses to foods, not your responses. Fasting glucose describes a threshold that is crossed years after the underlying dysfunction begins.

Blood sugar regulation is more individual, more dynamic, and detectable earlier than the standard framework acknowledges.

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To your zenith within,

Sara Redondo, MD, MS

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