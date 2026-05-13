The story plays out the same way every year, in every country, in every age group.

Someone goes for their annual check-up. Blood drawn. A few days later, the call: “Everything looks great. See you next year.”

They leave reassured. Nothing to worry about.

And then, sometimes months later, sometimes years, a heart attack. A type 2 diabetes diagnosis. Cognitive decline that starts earlier than it should. A cancer that, it turns out, had been building for a decade.

“But my tests were normal.”

Yes. They were. And that’s precisely the problem.

The Gap Between “Not Yet Sick” and “Truly Well”

Here is something that conventional medicine rarely tells you: the standard blood panel, the one you’ve been getting at your annual check-up for years, was designed to detect established disease, not prevent it.

It was built to find problems that already exist. Not the ones that are forming.

Think of it like a smoke detector that only goes off when the house is already burning. Useful in a crisis. Useless for the months when smoke was building inside the walls.

A 2025 paper in Frontiers in Public Health put it plainly: predictive biomarker models can identify individuals at high risk of type 2 diabetes 5 to 7 years before clinical diagnosis, using markers that are not part of a standard panel.¹ The tools exist. They just aren’t being used.

And cardiovascular disease? The Doetinchem Cohort Study tracked metabolic risk factors in people who went on to develop cardiovascular disease and found that the unfavourable trajectory was already visible in their data 18 years before diagnosis — starting in young adulthood.²

Eighteen years.

The “Normal Range” Trap

Let me tell you about the number that has probably given you false comfort more than any other: your fasting glucose.

If it comes back at, say, 5.4 mmol/L (97 mg/dL), most labs — and most doctors — will call that normal. Reassure you. Send you home.

What they won’t mention is that your insulin level, which wasn’t measured, might have been working three times as hard as it should to keep that glucose number where it is. Your pancreas may have been compensating for years, producing more and more insulin to manage a glucose load your cells are increasingly resistant to handling.

The glucose number looks fine. The fire, however, has been burning for a while.

This is insulin resistance, and it’s arguably the most underdiagnosed metabolic condition of our time. Estimates suggest that up to 40% of adults in Western countries have some degree of it, and the vast majority have no idea.³

The fasting glucose doesn’t catch it. The HbA1c doesn’t always catch it either, not in the early stages. The marker that catches it — fasting insulin — is almost never ordered on a standard panel.

This is not an accident. It reflects a system designed around managing disease, not anticipating it.

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The Health Window Most People Miss in Midlife

Most of the conditions we associate with “old age” — cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, dementia, metabolic syndrome — don’t begin in old age. They begin in midlife, or earlier. The symptoms appear at 60 or 70. The biology begins at 35 or 40.

The window for meaningful prevention is not your 60s. It’s right now, wherever you are in your 30s, 40s, or early 50s.

And this is the cruel irony: these are precisely the years when people feel the best, worry the least, and get the most cursory annual check-up.

One of the most common things I hear from people who are later diagnosed with cardiovascular disease or prediabetes is that they felt fine. No symptoms. No warning signs. Just a clean bill of health, year after year, right up until the number crossed a threshold.

That threshold, in most cases, was completely avoidable. The biomarkers to identify the risk were available all along. They just weren’t being measured.

The Four Categories That Actually Matter

The markers worth tracking before disease declares itself fall into four broad categories:

Metabolic health — how well your body is managing glucose, insulin, and energy. This is the engine room. When it starts to fail, everything else follows.

Cardiovascular risk — not just cholesterol, but the specific markers that predict plaque formation, arterial damage, and cardiac events with far greater precision than total cholesterol ever could.

Inflammation — the slow fire that drives heart disease, cancer, neurodegeneration, and accelerated aging simultaneously. Chronic low-grade inflammation is the common denominator behind more major chronic diseases than any other single process.

Organ and nutrient function — the thyroid, liver, kidneys, iron stores, and key vitamins that regulate everything from your energy and mood to your immune response and cognitive sharpness.

Standard panels graze the surface of all four. What follows is the list of markers that go deeper.

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What the Science Says You Should Actually Know About Your Body

Here’s what I can tell you with confidence, based on the current evidence:

Most of the markers that genuinely predict your ten- and twenty-year health trajectory are available today. They can be ordered from a standard lab. They are not expensive. And in many cases, an elevated result gives you years — sometimes a decade or more — to act before disease occurs.

That is the opportunity cost of a system that doesn’t use them.

The question isn’t whether you should know these numbers. The question is whether you’re going to ask for them.

In the paid section below, I walk through every marker worth tracking, what it actually measures, the optimal range (which is not the same as the lab’s “normal” range), how to get it ordered, and how often you need it. I’ve also included a simple tracking cadence, so you know not just what to check, but when.