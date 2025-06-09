More than 2,400 years ago, Hippocrates, the father of Western medicine, declared:

“Let food be your medicine and medicine be your food.”

Long before modern science, this timeless truth became the cornerstone of his medical philosophy for both preventing disease and healing the body.

Today, cutting-edge science is proving just how right he was.

The 10-Day Science-Based Nutrition Course to Transform Your Health

Grounded in evidence. Free from hype. Updated with today’s most rigorous science—to help you cut through misinformation, uncover what the healthcare system won’t tell you, and elevate your well-being by what’s on your plate.

Day 1: Mindful Eating for Families: A Simple Practice with Big Results

Mindful eating can help improve diet quality, support weight management, and enhance emotional well-being. It’s a simple, science-backed practice that can benefit the whole family. You’ll explore what mindful eating really is and use a validated tool to assess your own awareness at the table.

Day 2: Good Food, Good Mood: The Gut-Brain Secret You Need To Know

Your gut microbiota can influence insomnia, anxiety, depression, and even aging. It’s known as the second brain for a reason. The microbiota differs in people with mood disorders, and Traditional Chinese Medicine targets it for treatment. You’ll discover how a leaky gut affects mental health—and get practical tips to support your mood through your gut.

Day 3: The Truth About Meat & Plant-Based Diets—No More Confusion

There’s endless debate around meat, veganism, and everything in between. We’ll cut through the noise and explore the real impact of animal products and plant-based diets—based on what science says about health, longevity, and balance.

Day 4: A Spanish Doctor’s Mediterranean Diet For Energy, Joy & Longevity

As someone born into this way of eating and trained in medicine, I’ll show you what makes the Mediterranean diet—the most studied lifestyle in the world—so powerful. Discover its proven impact on health and get a validated tool to measure how closely you follow it.

Day 5: Sleep Better Tonight—Doctor-Approved Foods That Calm Your Brain

Did you know certain foods can influence how well you sleep? Or that what you eat might be the reason you're restless at night? You’ll discover surprising connections between nutrition and sleep—and practical ways to improve your rest, starting from your plate.

Day 6: The Truth About Superfoods—What Science Really Says

What does “superfood” really mean? We’ll explore the most nutrient-dense, evidence-backed foods that can truly upgrade your health—without the marketing hype.

Day 7: Anti-Inflammatory Foods You Need In Your Kitchen Now

Chronic inflammation is at the root of most modern diseases. Discover how to reduce it through food—and what hidden dietary triggers might be keeping your body in a constant state of stress.

Day 8: Should You Go Gluten-Free? A Doctor’s Uplifting Truth For Better Health

Is gluten really the villain it’s made out to be? We’ll debunk common myths, explain who may actually benefit from removing gluten, and clarify when it’s unnecessary (or even harmful) to restrict it.

Day 9: Personalized Nutrition For Vibrant Living—Custom Care For Your Unique Body

Nutrition isn’t one-size-fits-all. We’ll explore how to tailor your diet to specific health goals—like weight loss, muscle gain, diabetes control, digestion, cardiovascular and mental health, bone strength, or longevity. You’ll also learn how to adapt nutrition for special populations, including pregnancy, lactation, menopause, and older adults.

Day 10: Cancer Prevention Starts With Food—Here’s What To Eat Now

We end with a topic close to my heart, after losing my mother to lung cancer. Cancer now accounts for 1 in 8 deaths worldwide, and while food isn’t a cure, it plays a key role in prevention and support during treatment. We’ll explore the most researched foods and anti-cancer diets—and how they can offer strength, clarity, and real impact.