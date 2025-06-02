After an enriching Mental Health Awareness Month, we now shift our focus to another vital pillar of true wellness: nutrition—the foundation that fuels your energy, supports your mood, and shapes your long-term health.

More than 2,400 years ago, Hippocrates, the father of Western medicine, declared:

“Let food be your medicine and medicine be your food.”

Long before modern science, this timeless truth became the cornerstone of his medical philosophy for both preventing disease and healing the body.

Today, cutting-edge science is proving just how right he was.

The 10-Day Science-Based Nutrition Course to Transform Your Health

Join me in the 10-day science-based nutrition course, designed to:

Cut through misinformation with science-based, myth-busting insights you can trust. No more confusion—just clarity grounded in the most solid and up-to-date evidence.

Uncover what the healthcare system won’t tell you . The system thrives when you’re sick. Learn what isn’t taught—so you can take back control of your health and your future.

Elevate your well-being by discovering how food directly impacts your energy, mood, and long-term health. Feel better, think clearer, and take action with confidence.

All rooted in the latest and most rigorous scientific findings.

Day 1: Mindful Eating for Families: A Simple Practice with Big Results

Mindful eating can help improve diet quality, support weight management, and enhance emotional well-being. It’s a simple, science-backed practice that can benefit the whole family. You’ll explore what mindful eating really is and use a validated tool to assess your own awareness at the table.

Day 2: Good Food, Good Mood: The Gut-Brain Secret You Need To Know

Your gut microbiota can influence insomnia, anxiety, depression, and even aging. It’s known as the second brain for a reason. The microbiota differs in people with mood disorders, and Traditional Chinese Medicine targets it for treatment. You’ll discover how a leaky gut affects mental health—and get practical tips to support your mood through your gut.

Day 3: The Truth About Meat & Plant-Based Diets—No More Confusion

There’s endless debate around meat, veganism, and everything in between. We’ll cut through the noise and explore the real impact of animal products and plant-based diets—based on what science says about health, longevity, and balance.

Day 4: A Spanish Doctor’s Mediterranean Diet For Energy, Joy & Longevity

As someone born into this way of eating and trained in medicine, I’ll show you what makes the Mediterranean diet—the most studied lifestyle in the world—so powerful. Discover its proven impact on health and get a validated tool to measure how closely you follow it.

Day 5: Sleep Better Tonight—Doctor-Approved Foods That Calm Your Brain

Did you know certain foods can influence how well you sleep? Or that what you eat might be the reason you're restless at night? You’ll discover surprising connections between nutrition and sleep—and practical ways to improve your rest, starting from your plate.

Day 6: The Truth About Superfoods—What Science Really Says

What does “superfood” really mean? We’ll explore the most nutrient-dense, evidence-backed foods that can truly upgrade your health—without the marketing hype.

Day 7: Anti-Inflammatory Foods You Need In Your Kitchen Now

Chronic inflammation is at the root of most modern diseases. Discover how to reduce it through food—and what hidden dietary triggers might be keeping your body in a constant state of stress.

Day 8: Should You Go Gluten-Free? A Doctor’s Uplifting Truth For Better Health

Is gluten really the villain it’s made out to be? We’ll debunk common myths, explain who may actually benefit from removing gluten, and clarify when it’s unnecessary (or even harmful) to restrict it.

Day 9: Personalized Nutrition For Vibrant Living—Custom Care For Your Unique Body

Nutrition isn’t one-size-fits-all. We’ll explore how to tailor your diet to specific health goals—like weight loss, muscle gain, diabetes control, digestion, cardiovascular and mental health, bone strength, or longevity. You’ll also learn how to adapt nutrition for special populations, including pregnancy, lactation, menopause, and older adults.

Day 10: Cancer Prevention Starts With Food—Here’s What To Eat Now

We end with a topic close to my heart, after losing my mother to lung cancer. Cancer now accounts for 1 in 8 deaths worldwide, and while food isn’t a cure, it plays a key role in prevention and support during treatment. We’ll explore the most researched foods and anti-cancer diets—and how they can offer strength, clarity, and real impact.

Mindful eating is an approach that uses mindfulness to foster a healthier, more balanced relationship with food.

It encourages you to experience eating without judgment, with control, confidence, gratitude, and awareness, thoroughly enjoying your food’s taste, texture, and aroma.

Adults Benefits

This makes it as effective for weight loss as conventional diet programs and potentially helpful for optimizing health by improving diet quality.

Gratitude

A fundamental aspect of this practice is gratitude for the food and everything that made it possible to have it on your plate.

A meta-analysis of 64 randomized clinical trials showed that participants in gratitude interventions experienced better mental health, fewer symptoms of anxiety and depression, and more positive moods and emotions.

Children and Young People Benefits

Mindful eating also positively affects families: when parents practice this approach, emotional eating behaviors in children decrease.

Emotional eating is eating in response to positive or negative emotions, such as:

Anger

Sadness

Joy

Happiness

It can involve eating for comfort, stress relief, or as a reward, contributing to overeating and weight gain. It is also associated with a higher risk of obesity and disordered eating habits, such as binge eating.

A recent study revealed that medical students, under academic stress and transitioning to adulthood, tend to develop patterns of unconscious eating characterized by high levels of disinhibition and emotional eating, leading to weight gain.

Weight Loss

Another study recruited 82 patients diagnosed with obesity and binge eating disorder to participate in mindful eating sessions over eight weeks.

Unlike traditional approaches, participants were not assigned a specific diet regarding calories, carbohydrates, proteins, fats, or fiber.

Instead, they were encouraged to reduce consumption of ultra-processed foods and opt for natural and minimally processed foods.

Significant improvements were observed from the first week in weight, body mass index (BMI), waist circumference, binge eating episodes, body image, eating habits, and quality of life.

Want to Know How Mindful You Really Are at the Table?

For the first time, a validated tool exists to measure mindful eating — offering you a science-based way to understand your current habits and track your progress.

Based on the latest research, you’ll walk through this validated tool and shows you how to use it to create a more intentional, balanced, and nourishing relationship with food — one where you fully enjoy what’s on your plate, with greater presence, pleasure, and gratitude.

To your zenith within,

Sara Redondo, MD