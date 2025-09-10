Meet Your Inner Zebra: How Stress Was Designed to Work

Think of your body like a car.

There are two systems controlling your pace. And the sympathetic nervous system is your gas pedal. It is designed for short bursts of speed when an urgent threat has mobilized you out of danger. When facing a real, imminent threat—like a car swerving into your lane or the crash of something falling—you slam that gas pedal. Your heart races, shallow breathing occurs, and an instant rush of energy moves quickly through your body. This is your body's acute stress response being activated; it is a strong, short-term tool to keep you safe.

Then there is the parasympathetic nervous system; it is your brake pedal. It is designed once the danger is over to bring everything back to normal. It is your brake that deactivates your body from threat mode, brings your heart rate and breathing down to rest and recover.

Now imagine a zebra. She's grazing in the meadow, and a lion appears. Her body slams the gas pedal—her heart races, her muscles get a quick hit of energy—and she sprints away. Once she's safe, her body hits the brake pedal, and she calms down and goes back to grazing.

That's healthy stress: brief, targeted, and over.

The Gas Pedal We Can't Let Go Of

The issue is that as humans living in a modern world, we are being fueled by the gas pedal pretty much continuously without any imminent physical danger. A boss wants something now, an email is waiting in your inbox, errands keep piling up; the truth is, these aren't life or death situations (even if we view them that way) but our bodies often react as if they were.

It’s like we're driving with our foot on the gas pedal all the time, but the brake is never engaged. This keeps us on high alert, and even to the point of chronic stress—we have feelings of unease and agitation with stress over time can eat our system up, often we have been conditioned to drive perpetually either actively or passively.

If we were a zebra, we would be constantly looking for lions with every disposition, with our foot on the gas pedal always: What if it comes back? What if the lion’s just beyond the trees? What if I rest too long and danger strikes again? The problem is that we never turn off go mode—all day, and sometimes all night.

And here’s the worst part: we know chronic stress is linked to numerous physical and mental health conditions and can play a significant role in their development, including1:

Hypertension

Cardiovascular disease

Anxiety

Depression

