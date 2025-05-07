Hi everyone,

We’re starting Mental Health Awareness Month with a topic that touches all of us—stress.

I’ve carried stress with me since my university days. During medical school, it was like a constant hum in the background: long hours, endless pressure, and the feeling that I could never fully stop.

And even now, as a doctor, stress still shows up—but I’ve learned to meet it differently.

Over the years, I’ve found tools that actually help. Not quick fixes, but grounded, science-based strategies that bring more clarity, calm, and control—even when life doesn’t slow down.

In today’s post, I’m sharing the exact framework that’s helped me—and many of my patients—rethink how we handle stress.

If you’ve been feeling stretched thin, this might be the shift you didn’t know you needed.

Upgrade NOW and enjoy 30% OFF FOREVER