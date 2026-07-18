Zenith Within by Dr. Sara Redondo

Zenith Within by Dr. Sara Redondo

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LindaUnfiltered's avatar
LindaUnfiltered
16h

I live alone and don't have much social connection, but I don't feel lonely. I feel like I'm happier alone than with a bunch of people around me. I do have a sister nearby that I can somewhat count on and good neighbors who would help me in a time of need. But I'm introverted and enjoy my own company. Yeah, it might be nice to have a close connection with a friend, but I don't think it's necessary. Some people just make me more anxious and stressed. I feel I'm better off being alone. No stress or anxiety seems like a better outcome than having it. But that's just me, I know others who thrive on social connections.

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Patti Wohlin's avatar
Patti Wohlin
7h

This is a vital truth that might be a root cause of chronic disease and the current general sense of existential stress. Thank you for shining a light on this mostly missed aspect of our health, Dr. Sara.

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