Dear members,

Welcome to our first recipe Sunday.

Starting today, every Sunday you’ll get one delicious, nourishing recipe you actually enjoy, designed to help you feel energized, and satisfied.

As a Medical Doctor with a Master of Science in Nutrition, I’d love to share everything I’ve learned with you.

Some of you know I’m from Spain, so the Mediterranean diet is part of how I was raised. And we’re kicking off this series with a classic: Paella Valenciana.

The Mediterranean diet is widely recognized and recommended worldwide, backed by extensive scientific evidence demonstrating its numerous benefits for both physical and mental health.

This dietary pattern stands out as one of the most effective strategies for preventing chronic diseases, promoting healthy aging, and optimizing quality of life.

In 2010, UNESCO declared the Mediterranean diet an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, underscoring its cultural, social, and environmental value. It fosters a sense of community and tradition, bringing people together through practices like harvesting fresh food, shared cooking, and family meals. By relying on local and seasonal foods, this diet not only benefits health but also promotes sustainability and respect for the environment, making you feel part of a larger, global community.

My Favorite Spanish Dish

Choosing just one Spanish favorite is almost impossible… but paella is the perfect place to start—flavor-first, deeply satisfying, and simple when you know the rules.

And the personal story behind this recipe is kind of funny. I was in Valencia recently on a city tour, and when the guide explained “the real ingredients,” an older woman walked by and loudly corrected him. The whole group burst out laughing.

That moment captures paella perfectly: everyone has an opinion, and there’s some controversy with the ingredients

To reduce the chaos, researchers in Valencia surveyed cooks across 266 towns and found 10 ingredients that appear with very high frequency—basically a “core” definition of Paella Valenciana.

And today, you’re getting it with the exact step-by-step, brought to you directly from Spain.

