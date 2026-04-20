Zenith Within by Sara Redondo, MD, MS

Zenith Within by Sara Redondo, MD, MS

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Amanda Cole's avatar
Amanda Cole
4h

Thanks so much for sharing this Sara. I’m sorry to hear of your Mum’s passing. My experience was similar - I was 27 and Mum was just 60 when she died from Lymphoma. She was diagnosed with approx. 6 months but passed away 4 weeks later. I’ve recently been exploring this myself (I’m now 45 but my grief resurfaced when I had my children) and have begun writing more about it. It’s so key for people to know that grief will touch us all and can be journeyed through so differently 💛

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Abbie Uthe's avatar
Abbie Uthe
3h

Thank you so much for this! I lost my Dad in the summer of 2024. He was diagnosed with stage 4 lymphoma but given a 70% chance he would be “cured”. We were SO hopeful but after 1 round of chemo, he could not recover and passed away quickly and painlessly after a fall, 2 months in all. Because his prognosis was so positive, I felt so much guilt from us telling him to be more positive when he would try to let out his emotions to us. I felt so guilty thinking he must have felt bulldozed by our positivity but had to accept he probably knew I was struggling to accept this was really bad and he heard everything in love and support. I hear every diagnosis differently now - you just never know what is really going on inside your body and the doctors try their best but they don’t really know either. Only a firm trust that God is in control, He can handle the big questions we throw at him and he can lead us to a deeper trust in Him can help grief like this. And I agree, our world wants to ignore death like the plague! (Which is ironic too 🤪) we need more talk around this because the death rate is 100%!

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