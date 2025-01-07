The truth: Your body has a built-in detox system.

The liver, kidneys, lungs, gut, and skin work nonstop to filter and eliminate toxins. Still, modern diets and lifestyles can strain it—extra support helps.

Trusted insights from the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics reveal how to boost detoxification naturally—no fads or extreme cleanses needed.

8 Simple Ways to Support Your Body's Detox

Stay hydrated with filtered water—it keeps detox pathways running.

Eat 5–9 servings of fruits and vegetables daily—rich in antioxidants and nutrients.

Add fiber-rich foods like nuts, seeds, veggies, and whole grains to support digestion.

Prioritize lean protein—it fuels detox enzymes with amino acids.

Consider a multivitamin to fill gaps—but consult your doctor first.

Add fermented foods like yogurt, kimchi, or sauerkraut to boost gut health.

Sweat it out! Exercise releases toxins through sweat.

Choose organic, chemical-free products to limit toxin exposure.

What to Avoid

Extreme fasting or trendy detox products. These can suppress natural detox pathways and pose risks, the Academy warns.

Have you fallen for the detox trap?

To your health,

Sara Redondo, MD

