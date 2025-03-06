Eggs, Cholesterol & Heart Health: What’s the Truth?

Nothing causes more deaths worldwide than cardiovascular diseases—heart attacks, strokes, and other conditions linked to risk factors like:

Atherosclerosis

Hypertension

Obesity

Smoking

Diabetes

Cholesterol

But when it comes to cholesterol, are we focusing on the right enemy?

Eggs have long been caught in the middle of this debate.

Some say they’re a superfood, others claim they’re a health risk.

For years, we’ve been told that their cholesterol content could raise blood cholesterol and increase cardiovascular risk.

But is that really the case? Or have eggs been unfairly blamed?

Beyond eggs, the real question is about cholesterol itself—is it truly as harmful as we’ve been led to believe?

We’ve been told that diet directly impacts cholesterol and, in turn, heart health.

But THE TRUTH is far more complex.

With so much misinformation and conflicting advice, it’s no wonder people feel lost.

Let’s clear up the confusion.

