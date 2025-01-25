Dehydration Could Make You Age Faster and Die Young (Studies and Official Recommendations Included)
How Much Water Should I Drink? How Can I Tell if I’m Drinking Enough Water?
A fascinating recent study followed 15,752 participants over 25 years to investigate the impact of hydration on aging.
The results were surprising:
Those who did not hydrate properly showed accelerated aging, a higher risk of developing chronic diseases such as heart failure, dementia, chronic lung disease, strokes, diabetes, peripheral vascular disease,…