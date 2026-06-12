The global collagen market exceeded $9 billion in 2025 and is still growing.

We see collagen everywhere. In the powder next to the coffee machine, in the peptides dissolved into your friend’s morning smoothie, in the gummies, the capsules, the beauty drinks, the joint support supplements, the protein powders that now add it to the label…

For years, the clinical answer to “does it work?” has been: we don’t really know. The existing studies were mostly small, mostly short, often funded by the companies selling the product, and spread across different outcomes with different doses and different measurement tools. Meta-analyses existed but covered narrow slices of the evidence. The field needed a synthesis large enough to give a clear answer.

That synthesis was published this week.

Researchers at Anglia Ruskin University combined data from 16 systematic reviews, 113 randomized controlled trials, and 7,983 participants from around the world — the most comprehensive evidence review on collagen supplementation ever conducted.

For the first time, we have enough data to say clearly: here is what collagen does, here is what it does not do, and here is what it takes to see results.

First: Why Collagen Declines — and Why That Matters

Collagen is the most abundant protein in the human body. It’s the structural scaffold of the skin, the cartilage that cushions joints, the framework of tendons and ligaments, and a major component of bone. It gives skin its firmness and elasticity, and it’s the matrix that keeps joint surfaces smooth and mobile.

The body produces its own collagen continuously, and around age 25, production begins declining at approximately 1-1.5% per year. By the time most people are in their 40s, the cumulative loss is measurable: skin loses elasticity and firmness, joints become more vulnerable to wear, and recovery from mechanical stress slows.

This decline is accelerated by several modifiable factors:

UV exposure directly degrades collagen in the dermis through oxidative damage.

Smoking triggers enzymes (matrix metalloproteinases) that break down collagen.

Chronic high sugar consumption causes glycation — glucose molecules binding to collagen fibers, making them stiff and fragile.

Chronic stress, via cortisol, suppresses fibroblasts — the cells that produce new collagen.

The question the supplement industry has built a billion-dollar market on: can you meaningfully restore this loss from the outside in, by swallowing collagen?

The Mechanism Skeptics Missed

For years, the scientific objection to collagen supplements was straightforward: collagen is a protein. The digestive system breaks proteins into amino acids. There’s nothing special about the amino acids from collagen versus those from chicken breast or eggs — the body cannot direct them specifically toward skin or joints. You might as well eat more protein.

This argument was reasonable given the evidence available at the time. But it’s no longer adequate.

Subsequent research has established that hydrolyzed collagen — the form used in most supplements, also called collagen peptides — produces specific bioactive di- and tripeptides (notably Pro-Hyp and Hyp-Gly) during digestion that survive absorption partially intact and are detectable in the bloodstream. These peptides appear to accumulate preferentially in skin tissue and cartilage, where they have two documented actions:

They stimulate fibroblasts to increase collagen synthesis .

They have direct anti-inflammatory effects in joint tissue.

This is why the old objection doesn’t hold. Not all protein produces these specific peptides. The question was whether the effect size, in humans, across real clinical trials, was large enough to matter clinically. That is what the umbrella review answers.

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What the Evidence Now Supports

Skin elasticity and hydration — clear, high-certainty evidence.

Collagen supplementation produced statistically significant improvements in both skin elasticity and skin hydration compared to placebo across the included trials, with high statistical confidence.

The effect is duration-dependent: longer supplementation is associated with greater improvement, with meaningful changes beginning to emerge at 8-12 weeks of consistent daily use.

What it does not mean: wrinkles disappear, skin roughness improves, or visible aging reverses dramatically. The review didn’t find significant improvements in skin roughness. The effects are real and meaningful, but they’re incremental improvements in biological skin parameters, not a cosmetic transformation.

Osteoarthritis — consistent and significant symptom relief.

Across the osteoarthritis trials, collagen supplementation was associated with significant reductions in joint pain and stiffness.

The WOMAC score — the Western Ontario and McMaster Universities Arthritis Index, the most widely validated patient-reported outcome measure for osteoarthritis, which assesses pain, stiffness, and physical function on a standardized scale — showed high-certainty improvements in total score and stiffness subscale.

Longer supplementation was again associated with better outcomes. The lead researcher described the benefits as “credible and clinically meaningful.”

The mechanism here is different from skin: in cartilage, collagen peptides appear to reduce the inflammatory signaling that drives osteoarthritic degradation, and may stimulate chondrocytes — the cells that produce cartilage matrix — to increase their output. For a condition with very limited pharmacological options, it represents genuine clinical value.

Muscle health — modest, real, context-dependent.

The review found collagen supplementation was associated with improvements in muscle architecture and modest gains in muscle strength.

The important nuance: this doesn’t apply to sports performance, post-exercise recovery, or delayed onset muscle soreness, where the evidence showed no meaningful benefit. The muscle effect appears most relevant to populations experiencing age-related muscle loss (sarcopenia) rather than athletes looking for a performance edge.

What the Evidence Does Not Support

This is the part that matters as much as the positive findings because collagen is marketed heavily for things the evidence does not show it does.

Post-workout recovery and athletic performance. The umbrella review found no meaningful improvements in post-exercise soreness, recovery time, or tendon mechanical properties. The fitness industry’s collagen marketing has significantly outrun the evidence. If you’re adding collagen to your post-workout routine for recovery, you’re probably wasting money on the wrong thing. Wrinkle elimination or skin roughness. Skin elasticity and hydration improved. Skin roughness didn’t. Collagen supplements are not a topical or injectable treatment and do not produce equivalent results. Cardiometabolic health. The review found mixed results for blood sugar, blood pressure, and cholesterol outcomes. The evidence is insufficient to recommend collagen supplementation for cardiovascular or metabolic health. Oral and dental health. Also mixed results, with not enough evidence either way.

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What the Study Could Not Tell Us

The umbrella review itself noted several important limitations worth understanding before you act on its findings.

The included studies did not control for UV exposure, smoking, dietary quality, hydration, sleep, or hormonal status — all of which independently influence collagen metabolism. Two people taking the same collagen supplement with different sun exposure or smoking habits will have very different outcomes. Collagen supplements operate on top of a biological environment you are also shaping through everything else you do.

The studies also didn’t compare collagen types head-to-head — bovine vs. marine vs. chicken vs. eggshell membrane. The evidence is strongest for hydrolyzed collagen peptides (the form in most powder supplements), modest for undenatured type II collagen (a specific form used at much lower doses primarily for joints), and weaker for gelatin and collagen from food sources alone. Marine collagen has theoretical bioavailability advantages due to smaller peptide size, but this has not been conclusively demonstrated to translate into better outcomes in large trials.

The question of optimal dose is also not fully resolved. Most trials used 5-15g daily of hydrolyzed collagen. The meta-regression suggested higher doses and longer duration produce larger effects, but head-to-head dose comparison trials have not been done at sufficient scale to identify a clear threshold.

The Bigger Picture

The most important sentence in the Anglia Ruskin press release was this one:

“Collagen is not a cure-all, but it does have credible benefits when used consistently over time, particularly for skin and osteoarthritis.”

That is the accurate summary. It’s neither the evangelical “collagen will transform your skin” narrative that supplement marketing promotes, nor the dismissive “it’s just protein, save your money” position that many clinicians have held.

What this study establishes is that collagen supplementation, used consistently at adequate doses over an adequate duration, produces real, measurable improvements in two specific and clinically meaningful domains: skin elasticity and hydration, and osteoarthritis symptoms. For a supplement market as large and as claim-laden as collagen, a verdict this specific and this grounded in evidence is unusually clear.

The cofactor that almost no collagen content mentions: vitamin C is required for collagen synthesis — both endogenous and possibly supplement-stimulated. Collagen peptides stimulate fibroblasts; fibroblasts require vitamin C as a cofactor for the hydroxylation step in collagen strand formation.

A person supplementing collagen while deficient in vitamin C is working against themselves. If you use collagen, pair it with adequate vitamin C from food (citrus, bell peppers, kiwi, broccoli) or supplementation.

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To your zenith within,

Sara Redondo, MD, MS

Resource:

Ravindran R, Pizzol D, Lopez-Gil JF, et al. Collagen supplementation for skin and musculoskeletal health: an umbrella review of meta-analyses on elasticity, hydration, and structural outcomes. Aesthetic Surg J Open Forum. 2026;8:ojag018. doi:10.1093/asjof/ojag018