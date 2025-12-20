Christmas is a time for family, gifts, community, and gratitude.

When I think of those words, I think of my mother. I also think of you, and of every person who reads these emails hoping to live a longer, healthier life.

This year, in honor of my mom and as a heartfelt thank you to this community, I’m creating something I wish she — and we — had had earlier:

🎁 A completely free series on cancer prevention.

Why This Series Matters So Much

Cancer accounts for one in eight deaths worldwide.

After years of being the second leading cause of mortality, it has already become the number one cause of death in several regions, and by the end of this century, it is estimated to be the leading cause of death in all countries.

About 1 in 5 men and 1 in 6 women will develop cancer at some point in their lives, and 1 in 8 men and 1 in 11 women will die from it.

The most common types of cancer vary by gender:

In women: breast, lung, and colorectal cancer

In men: lung, prostate, and colorectal cancer

Here’s the part that changes everything:

More than 90% of cancers are attributed to modifiable risk factors such as smoking, being overweight, physical inactivity, alcohol consumption, and an inadequate diet.

Yet one of the most persistent myths about cancer is that “it’s mostly genetic.” While genes do play a role, for most people they explain only a small fraction of overall cancer risk.

The largest share comes from what we’re exposed to and what we do, day after day — the habits, environments, and choices we can gradually influence.

I wrote about some of the most common health myths debunked by science in this previous post, and I strongly encourage you to read it so you don’t waste time, money, or emotional energy on misinformation.

Confession time: I used to believe some of them too.

Today, I want to focus on what serious, evidence-based organizations actually agree on about prevention — and how you can start applying it in real life.

Why I’m Doing This

As a doctor, patient, and daughter, I have seen cancer from every angle.

My mother was diagnosed with lung cancer despite never having smoked. She underwent chemotherapy, but it was ineffective. She died one year later, while I was in medical school.

Around that time, I learned about another doctor with metastatic ovarian cancer, whose prognosis was similarly poor. But alongside her oncology treatment, she embraced an integrative approach — exercise, nutrition, psychological support, and complementary therapies. Not only did she recover, but she later had children.

It shook me.

Why did my mother never receive this kind of integrative support? Why was the system almost entirely focused on treating disease, and so little on preventing it and supporting the whole person?

Later, I struggled too — with depression, insomnia, and anxiety — and again, the only solution offered was an antidepressant. No therapy, no support, just a prescription.

These experiences are the reason I do what I do.

They’re the reason I built Zenith Within. From the bottom of my heart, I truly hope this series helps you protect yourself and the people you love.

Share

Last Week’s Focus: What All the Major Guidelines Agree On

This Week’s Focus: Foods and Diets That Fight Cancer

1. Foods That Fight Cancer

According to the American Institute for Cancer Research (AICR), there are foods that help us fight cancer.

While no single food can completely protect you from cancer, scientific research shows that a diet rich in vegetables, fruits, whole grains, legumes, and other plant-based foods can significantly lower the risk of developing this disease.

Laboratory studies have found that many minerals, vitamins, and phytochemicals in these foods have cancer-fighting properties.

By incorporating more of these nutrient-dense foods into your daily routine, you not only enhance your overall health but also reduce the likelihood of facing a cancer diagnosis.

Some of the standout foods for their anti-cancer benefits include:

Apples

Asparagus

Blueberries

Broccoli and other cruciferous vegetables

Brussel sprouts

Carrots

Cherries

Coffee

Cranberries

Flaxseed

Garlic

Grapefruit

Grapes

Kale

Oranges

Pulses

Raspberries

Spinach

Squash

Strawberries

Tea

Tomatoes

Walnuts

Whole grains

Soy

2. Foods to Limit to Lower Your Cancer Risk

Many of us grow up eating foods that might be okay to include in our diets but aren’t necessarily the healthiest choices.

As you plan your meals, it’s important to focus on moderation and avoid overindulging in foods that are better consumed in small amounts.

Excessive intake of certain items, such as alcohol, processed meats, red meat, and sugary drinks, has been linked to a higher risk of cancer. By reducing your consumption of these, you can take a significant step toward protecting your health.

Key foods to limit include:

Alcohol

Sugar-sweetened drinks

Processed meats (e.g., sausages, ham, bacon, hot dogs, salami)

Red meat (beef, pork, lamb)

You can read more about meat in last week’s post.

3. Diet and Cancer Prevention

There are countless popular diets that claim to deliver impressive health benefits. While some of these claims may hold merit, it’s important to remember that opinions can sometimes be mistaken for facts.

This makes it crucial to separate evidence-based guidance from fleeting trends.

Here, you have the diets that have been studied and discussed for their potential role in cancer prevention:

Flexitarian diet

Lacto-ovo vegetarian diet

Pescovegetarian diet (or pescatarian)

Vegan diet

Mediterranean diet

When it comes to reducing your cancer risk, the choices you make at the table matter. By prioritizing whole, plant-based foods, limiting processed and sugary options, and considering evidence-based dietary patterns, you’re not just fueling your body—you’re building a defense system for your health.

Remember, no single food or diet is a magic solution, but small, consistent steps toward healthier eating can lead to powerful, long-lasting benefits.

From My Heart to Yours 💛

If cancer has touched your life — your own diagnosis, a parent, partner, child, sibling, or friend — I see you. You are not alone here.

This series is dedicated to my mother… and to you, and to every person you love.

If today’s post was helpful, it would mean a lot if you:

Hit “like” or ❤️

Or share it with someone who could benefit

Share

Or reply and tell me: Which habit feels most realistic for you to work on this month?

Leave a comment

To your zenith within,

Sara Redondo, MD, MS

References: