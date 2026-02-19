Women, Don’t Overlook This Powerful Supplement
Creatine: The Science-Backed Edge for Women
Get a 1-Minute Health Tip in your inbox from Monday to Friday.
We’ll cover everything—no prescriptions needed (sorry Big Pharma).
Expect practical help for real life: brighter mood, calmer nerves, happiness, mindful eating, blood sugar control, weight loss, intermittent fasting, beating cravings, better sleep, joint-friendly workouts, decoding food labels, gut health…
The sky is the limit.
New Schedule
Monday to Friday: a quick, practical tip you can read in a minute (suitable for busy people or busy days), grounded in the most solid and recent evidence.
Saturday: a full-length deep dive with a clear takeaway + implementation.
Sunday: mouth-watering recipes brought from a Medical Doctor with a Master of Science in Nutrition.
Your upgrade makes this work possible—deep research, careful writing, and practical guidance beyond a system that often fails people. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.
Women’s Most Underrated Supplement
Creatine has a branding problem.
Most people think it’s only for bodybuilders, but in reality, it’s one of the best-studied supplements for muscle, function, and (possibly) brain energy, and women may have more to gain because average creatine stores and creatine-rich food intake are often lower.
Your Phone Battery
Think of creatine as a portable charger for your cells.
Your muscles (and brain) run on ATP (your body’s “energy currency.”) Creatine helps recycle ATP faster, so when you need a quick burst of power (lifting, sprinting, even climbing stairs), you’re not running on 2% battery.
What the Best Evidence Says
Strength + lean mass: Meta-analyses consistently show creatine paired with resistance training produces small but meaningful gains in muscle hypertrophy and performance overall (female-specific data is smaller, but the pattern holds).¹
Postmenopause & function: A 2-year randomized controlled trial in postmenopausal women found creatine + exercise improved some functional outcomes (and studied bone endpoints over a long duration—rare in supplement research).²
Cognition (context-dependent): A 2024 meta-analysis found creatine supplementation improved cognitive outcomes in some settings, with subgroup signals suggesting greater benefit in females and in certain populations (effects aren’t guaranteed, but the “brain-energy” rationale is real).³
How to Use It (Simple)
If you’re a woman who wants to feel stronger, age better, and recover faster, creatine is a high-signal, low-drama option.
Creatine monohydrate (the form with the best evidence).
3–5 g daily, anytime. Consistency beats timing.
Expect a little scale increase in week 1–2 from water inside muscle (not fat).
Pair it with strength training 2–3x/week for the biggest payoff.
Who should check first: anyone with kidney disease, or if you’re pregnant/breastfeeding (evidence is less clear in those groups, please talk to your clinician).
See you tomorrow for your next 1-Minute Health Tip.
To your zenith within,
Sara Redondo, MD, MS
References:
Burke R, Piñero A, Coleman M, Mohan A, Sapuppo M, Augustin F, et al. The effects of creatine supplementation combined with resistance training on regional measures of muscle hypertrophy: a systematic review with meta-analysis. Nutrients. 2023 Apr 28;15(9):2116. doi:10.3390/nu15092116.
Chilibeck PD, Candow DG, Gordon JJ, Duff WRD, Mason R, Shaw K, et al. A 2-yr randomized controlled trial on creatine supplementation during exercise for postmenopausal bone health. Med Sci Sports Exerc. 2023 Oct 1;55(10):1750-1760. doi:10.1249/MSS.0000000000003202.
Xu C, Bi S, Zhang W, Luo L. The effects of creatine supplementation on cognitive function in adults: a systematic review and meta-analysis. Front Nutr. 2024 Jul 12;11:1424972. doi:10.3389/fnut.2024.1424972.