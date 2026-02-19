Get a 1-Minute Health Tip in your inbox from Monday to Friday.

Women’s Most Underrated Supplement

Creatine has a branding problem.

Most people think it’s only for bodybuilders, but in reality, it’s one of the best-studied supplements for muscle, function, and (possibly) brain energy, and women may have more to gain because average creatine stores and creatine-rich food intake are often lower.

Your Phone Battery

Think of creatine as a portable charger for your cells.

Your muscles (and brain) run on ATP (your body’s “energy currency.”) Creatine helps recycle ATP faster, so when you need a quick burst of power (lifting, sprinting, even climbing stairs), you’re not running on 2% battery.

What the Best Evidence Says

Strength + lean mass: Meta-analyses consistently show creatine paired with resistance training produces small but meaningful gains in muscle hypertrophy and performance overall (female-specific data is smaller, but the pattern holds).¹

Postmenopause & function: A 2-year randomized controlled trial in postmenopausal women found creatine + exercise improved some functional outcomes (and studied bone endpoints over a long duration—rare in supplement research).²

Cognition (context-dependent): A 2024 meta-analysis found creatine supplementation improved cognitive outcomes in some settings, with subgroup signals suggesting greater benefit in females and in certain populations (effects aren’t guaranteed, but the “brain-energy” rationale is real).³

How to Use It (Simple)

If you’re a woman who wants to feel stronger, age better, and recover faster, creatine is a high-signal, low-drama option.

Creatine monohydrate (the form with the best evidence).

3–5 g daily , anytime. Consistency beats timing.

Expect a little scale increase in week 1–2 from water inside muscle (not fat).

Pair it with strength training 2–3x/week for the biggest payoff.

Who should check first: anyone with kidney disease, or if you’re pregnant/breastfeeding (evidence is less clear in those groups, please talk to your clinician).

