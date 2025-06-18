Zenith Within | Sara Redondo, MD

Zenith Within | Sara Redondo, MD

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tina Dixon's avatar
Tina Dixon
1h

We get so much sun in the summer there's no issue there. Winter is another story, Saskatchewan has some nasty winds and gets very cold. Skin exposure is far too dangerous most days to be out there without covering up. But we use home-rendered lard from pastured pigs and that is supposed to be one of the highest sources of dietary Vitamin D around. And I don't fry at high temp, it doesn't cook things right and makes meat tough. I don't do alot of boiled foods either, though dandelion leaf needs it a bit to take out some of the bitterness. The water makes an excellent tea and the leaves are great with butter and seasonings.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Vdvupur's avatar
Vdvupur
2h

Your prices are ridiculous.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Sara Redondo, MD
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture