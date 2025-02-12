Up to 95% of Americans are vitamin D deficient, with levels even higher in many European countries.

Although this deficit is linked to most chronic diseases, this does not necessarily mean it is the cause. The only thing we know to date is that low vitamin D levels are associated with disease.

The Sunshine Vitamin

Vitamin D, often referred to as “the sunshine vitamin,” is not technically a vitamin, as the body can synthesize it when exposed to UVB rays from sunlight.

To maintain optimal levels, it’s recommended to spend time in the sun without sunscreen several times a week: about 10 minutes in summer and 20 minutes in winter, preferably early in the morning or late in the afternoon, adjusting the duration based on factors such as skin type, latitude, and season.

Health Benefits You’re Probably Missing

This “vitamin” plays a fundamental role in the body. While it is known for keeping our bones strong, its functions go far beyond that.

It is essential for the proper functioning of the immune system against diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, lupus, multiple sclerosis, type 1 diabetes, and certain types of cancer.

Additionally, it reduces chronic inflammation, which is associated with most current diseases.

Blood Testing

Thankfully, detecting a vitamin D deficiency is simple.

Common causes of this deficiency include limited sun exposure, obesity, age (the older you are, the lower the synthesis), dark skin, alcohol consumption, and certain medications.

But with a straightforward blood test, you can find out your levels, with normal levels considered above 30 ng/ml.

Vitamin D Supplementation

In 2024, the Endocrine Society issued a new clinical practice guideline aimed at addressing vitamin D requirements to prevent diseases in the healthy population.

It suggests empirical (without prior testing) vitamin D supplementation only for:

People aged 1 to 18 years: the recommended dose is approximately 1,200 IU daily.

Adults under 50 years: the recommended dose is 600 IU daily.

Adults over 75 years: to reduce the risk of mortality. The recommended dose is approximately 900 IU daily.

Pregnant women: to reduce the risk of complications. The recommended dose is approximately 2,500 IU daily.

People with prediabetes: to reduce the risk of developing type 2 diabetes. The recommended dose is approximately 3,500 IU daily.

This guideline was widely criticized for not supporting routine screening for 25(OH)D in the general population and not including other population groups that could also benefit from vitamin D supplementation.

In contrast, a review published in the journal Nature in 2021 recommends:

Correcting vitamin D deficiency in all individuals who have it (which requires testing)

A daily dose of 2,000 to 4,000 IU as safe for the adult population

Combining Vitamin D With Vitamin K2

Given the variety of opinions and recommendations, you should consult your doctor.

If vitamin D supplementation is indicated in your case, it would be ideal to combine it with vitamin K2.

Together, they:

Increase bone mineral density by directing calcium to your bones 💪

Reduce the risk of coronary artery disease by preventing calcium buildup in arteries ❤️

