Of all the ways medicine has oversimplified cardiovascular risk assessment, few have caused more missed diagnoses than the reliance on weight and BMI as proxies for adiposity-related risk.

BMI — your weight in kilograms divided by your height in meters squared — was developed as a population-level epidemiological tool in the 1830s.

It was never designed to assess individual cardiometabolic risk. It cannot distinguish between fat mass and muscle mass. It cannot distinguish between fat distributed around the organs and fat distributed under the skin.

A 65-year-old woman with sarcopenic obesity who has lost muscle and gained visceral fat can have a completely normal BMI while carrying substantial cardiovascular risk that the scale would never detect.

The INTERHEART study — the largest cardiovascular case-control study ever conducted — measured obesity not as BMI, but as the waist-to-hip ratio: the circumference of the waist divided by the circumference of the hips.¹

Using this measure, abdominal obesity carries a population attributable risk of 20.1% for first heart attack.

Almost one in five first heart attacks globally is attributable to where fat is distributed, not just how much of it there is.

The cardiovascular risk isn’t in the fat you can see when you look in the mirror. It’s in the fat that surrounds your internal organs. And your scale has no idea it’s there.

Visceral Fat Is Not Just Fat

Not all body fat is the same. Where it sits changes everything about what it does to your health.

Your body stores fat in two completely different locations, and they behave so differently that they might as well be two different tissues.

The fat you can pinch — under your skin on your arms, thighs, hips, and belly — is called subcutaneous fat.

Think of it as packing foam: it cushions, insulates, and stores energy for later. At normal amounts, it’s largely harmless. It just sits there. In fact, fat stored in the hips and glutes is more than just harmless — the research suggests it’s actively protective against cardiovascular disease, likely because it locks lipids away in a safe location where they can’t cause trouble.²

This is one of the reasons the waist-to-hip ratio tells you more than waist circumference alone: the fat on your hips is not your enemy.

The fat packed around your internal organs — your liver, intestines, kidneys, and heart — is an entirely different story. This is visceral fat, and it behaves less like a passive storage depot and more like a rogue gland that has set up operations inside your abdomen without your permission.

Visceral fat is biologically active. It constantly produces and releases inflammatory proteins into your bloodstream — signals that tell your immune system something is wrong, keep your arteries in a state of low-grade inflammation, and progressively impair your cells’ ability to respond to insulin.

Over time, this creates the conditions for cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, and metabolic syndrome — all running in parallel, all driven by the same source.³

Now here’s the part that most people have never heard, and that explains why visceral fat is specifically so damaging to the heart and liver.

Subcutaneous fat drains into the general circulation — it releases its contents gradually into the bloodstream, where they get diluted and processed slowly.

Visceral fat does something completely different.

It drains directly into the portal vein — a blood vessel that acts as a private pipeline straight to the liver, bypassing the general circulation entirely.

Think of the liver as a factory. In a healthy body, raw materials arrive in measured amounts and the factory processes them efficiently. Excess visceral fat is like having a faulty supply pipe that floods the factory floor with more raw material than it can handle, around the clock. The liver’s response to this overload is to produce more VLDL — the atherogenic lipoprotein particles that, as covered in the ApoB/ApoA1 post, raise ApoB, raise triglycerides, and lower HDL. The same lipid pattern that standard cholesterol testing most commonly misses, driven directly by the fat sitting around your organs.³

Visceral fat also keeps the sympathetic nervous system — your body’s “fight or flight” system — in a state of chronic low-level activation, raising blood pressure and driving further arterial damage.

The combination of sustained inflammation, dyslipidemia, insulin resistance, and sympathetic overactivation makes excess visceral fat one of the most metabolically destructive things the body can accumulate.

And none of it shows up on the scale.

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The Metabolically Obese Normal Weight Phenotype

This is the scenario that makes the BMI-only approach most dangerous.

A person with a normal BMI can have a high waist-to-hip ratio. This combination — normal weight by BMI, abnormal fat distribution — is called the metabolically obese normal weight (MONW) phenotype.

It’s particularly common in:

People who have lost muscle mass with age (sarcopenia), where fat has replaced the lost lean tissue without changing body weight. The scale reads the same. The body composition is dramatically worse.

South Asian and East Asian populations, who develop visceral fat accumulation and its metabolic consequences at lower BMI thresholds than European populations. Standard BMI cut-offs were derived from predominantly European datasets and systematically underestimate cardiovascular risk in these groups.

Women after menopause, where the hormonal shift promotes fat redistribution from the periphery (subcutaneous) to the abdomen (visceral), often without any change in weight. This is one of the reasons waist circumference increases while the scale stays stable in the postmenopausal transition.

People who are “thin on the outside, fat on the inside” — a pattern sometimes called TOFI — who have little subcutaneous fat but significant visceral accumulation, often associated with very low physical activity despite a lean appearance.

In all of these groups, BMI would not flag the cardiovascular risk. The waist-to-hip ratio does.

What Your Doctor Probably Isn’t Measuring

A 2020 Consensus Statement from the International Atherosclerosis Society and International Chair on Cardiometabolic Risk — one of the most comprehensive position papers on obesity metrics in clinical practice — made a clear statement: despite decades of unequivocal evidence that waist circumference provides independent and additive information to BMI for predicting morbidity and mortality, it’s not routinely obtained in clinical practice.⁴

The statement, published in Nature Reviews Endocrinology, recommended that waist circumference be treated as a vital sign — as standard as blood pressure — and that decreases in waist circumference be used as a critically important treatment target.⁴

That recommendation was made in 2020. It has not transformed clinical practice. Most people are weighed and have their BMI calculated. Their waist circumference is not measured. The fat distribution that INTERHEART identified as responsible for 20.1% of global heart attack risk goes unassessed.

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The Case for Measuring What Actually Matters

Researchers have repeatedly tested which body measurement best predicts who will have a heart attack. BMI loses. Consistently.

A large-scale meta-analysis found that both waist circumference and waist-to-hip ratio outperform BMI in predicting cardiovascular events.⁵ A 2024 systematic review specifically looking at the relationship between waist-to-hip ratio and heart attack risk confirmed the same finding: WHR is a significant and consistent predictor of MI risk, precisely because it captures the visceral fat that BMI completely ignores.²

Think of it this way. If two people both weigh 80kg, BMI treats them as identical. But one might carry most of that weight in their hips and thighs — largely harmless fat — while the other carries it around their organs. They have the same BMI. They do not have the same cardiovascular risk. WHR tells them apart. BMI doesn’t.

This doesn’t mean BMI is worthless. At a population level it’s a useful screening tool, and it’s fast to calculate. But it was never designed to assess individual cardiovascular risk, and using it as though it does means missing the people who need the most attention.

The measurement that fills the gap costs nothing. It takes 30 seconds. It requires a measuring tape.

Below, you’ll find the exact technique for measuring WHR — and two additional metrics that add useful information — your personal targets based on the current evidence, how visceral fat specifically damages your lipid profile, and a realistic ranked guide to reducing it, including an honest look at where time-restricted eating actually stands after a landmark trial delivered a finding most people haven’t heard about yet.