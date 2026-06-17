There’s a maintenance process your mitochondria depend on that declines with age more profoundly than almost any other quality control system in the body.

It’s called mitophagy.

Mitochondria are continuously damaged by the reactive oxygen species generated during their own energy production, by environmental stressors, and by the simple wear of function over time. The cellular response to this damage is mitophagy — a selective process in which the cell identifies damaged mitochondria, tags them for removal, and degrades them in a controlled way. What follows the clearance is mitochondrial biogenesis: the production of new, functional mitochondria to replace those removed.

This cycle — damage, clearance, regeneration — is what keeps the mitochondrial population functional. When it works well, the cell maintains a population of high-performing mitochondria capable of meeting its energy demands. When it fails, damaged mitochondria accumulate. Energy production becomes inefficient. The downstream effects touch every tissue in the body: skeletal muscle loses force-generating capacity, immune cells become less responsive, the brain’s metabolic support deteriorates, and the biological aging process accelerates measurably.

Mitophagy declines with age. Specifically, the molecular pathway that initiates it — PINK1/Parkin-mediated mitophagy — shows progressive functional impairment starting in midlife. This is one of the most mechanistically well-supported explanations for why mitochondrial function declines with age even in people who exercise, sleep well, and eat a healthy diet. The maintenance system itself is failing.

What researchers at the École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne and the Swiss longevity biotech Amazentis established over a decade of research is that a specific molecule induces mitophagy more potently than any other naturally occurring compound identified in human research to date — and that in the right dose, it’s safe, bioavailable, and produces measurable improvements in mitochondrial function in humans.¹

That molecule is Urolithin A.

What Urolithin A Is and Where It Comes From

Urolithin A is not a plant chemical you consume directly. It’s a postbiotic — a compound your gut bacteria produce by metabolizing plant chemicals called ellagitannins. The conversion pathway works like this: ellagitannins in food are hydrolyzed in the stomach into ellagic acid, which then passes into the colon where specific gut bacteria — primarily Akkermansia muciniphila and certain Clostridia species — convert ellagic acid through a series of steps into Urolithin A.

The foods that contain meaningful concentrations of ellagitannins: pomegranate (the richest dietary source), walnuts, raspberries, blackberries, strawberries, and muscadine grapes. Pomegranate juice is commonly cited as the primary dietary source, and pomegranate extracts have been used as the reference food in the clinical research on Urolithin A production.

Here’s the problem that most content about Urolithin A ignores.

In a study of 100 healthy adults given pomegranate juice to test their Urolithin A producer status, only approximately 40% of participants showed significant conversion of ellagitannins to Urolithin A.² The remaining 60% produced either trace amounts or none at all — not because they ate less pomegranate, but because their gut microbiome did not contain the bacteria required for the conversion.²

Three human metabotypes have been characterized:

UM-A (efficient producers of Urolithin A) UM-B (producers of less active urolithin metabolites) UM-0 (non-producers)

Metabotype is largely determined by gut microbiome composition and doesn’t reliably respond to dietary changes in short-term interventions.²

Even among the 40% who were classified as producers, pomegranate juice produced plasma Urolithin A levels that were six times lower than direct supplementation with 500mg of Urolithin A.² Eating pomegranate regularly may provide some Urolithin A for people with the right microbiome, but it doesn’t reliably achieve the concentrations that the clinical research was conducted at.

This is why the clinical evidence for Urolithin A is based entirely on direct supplementation — and why the dietary framing in most coverage of this compound is clinically misleading.

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The clinical trial evidence for Urolithin A now spans four separate human trials, published in Nature Metabolism, Cell Reports Medicine, JAMA Network Open, and Nature Aging. The outcomes range from mitochondrial gene expression and biomarkers of cellular health to muscle strength, endurance, exercise capacity, and immune cell function. The dose used across the trials, the duration required to see meaningful effects, and the distinction between the proprietary pharmaceutical-grade form tested in trials and generic supplements available commercially are all clinically relevant and are covered below.