Dear reader,

Soy has long been one of the most controversial foods when it comes to cancer — especially hormone-related cancers like breast or prostate cancer.

Maybe you’ve heard someone say, “Soy has estrogen. You should avoid it if you’ve had cancer.”

Or maybe you’ve been told to drink soy milk for its health benefits.

So what’s the truth?

Let’s break it down.

Where the Fear Came From: Animal Studies and Estrogen Confusion Why the Worry? Breaking: Nutrients Study Brings Clarity What About Fermented Soy? What About Soy Supplements? What Does This Mean For You? Let’s Debunk the Soy Myths (Once and For All)

Upgrade NOW and enjoy 50% OFF FOREVER