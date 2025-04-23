Hi everyone,

Every year, the Environmental Working Group (EWG) ranks fruits and vegetables based on pesticide contamination.

Here’s a quick guide to last year’s lists to help you make safer choices at the grocery store.

🚨 The Dirty Dozen: Most Contaminated Produce

These 12 items were found to have the highest levels of pesticides.

Whenever possible, opt for organic versions:

Strawberries Spinach Kale, collard & mustard greens Grapes Peaches Pears Nectarines Apples Bell and hot peppers Cherries Blueberries Green beans

🌟 The Clean Fifteen: Lowest Pesticide Levels

These fruits and veggies are safer choices, even when conventionally grown:

Carrots Sweet potatoes Mangoes Mushrooms Watermelon Cabbage Kiwi Honeydew melon Asparagus Sweet peas (frozen) Papaya (check for GMO labeling) Onions Pineapple Sweet corn (check for GMO labeling) Avocados

Curious to see how the list might change in 2025—any predictions on which foods could move up or down?

To your health,

Sara Redondo, MD

🧠 Mental Health Awareness Month: Weekly Live Sessions on Substack 💬

May is Mental Health Awareness Month—and to honor it, I’ll be hosting a series of LIVE conversations every Wednesday with inspiring guests who bring powerful, real-world insight into healing, self-care, and holistic mental well-being.

Each session will be a chance to learn, reflect, and connect around the tools that actually help—beyond the quick fixes and generic advice. Mark your calendars! ❤️

📅 Live Session Schedule

🗓 7 May | 2:00 PM EST

– Grief guide, author, and podcast host. After losing his 15-year-old daughter in 2015, Brian committed his life to understanding grief, healing, and the deeper questions of life and death.

🗓 14 May | 3:30 PM EST

– Grief doula, author and certified thanatologist, Dina offers a compassionate approach to navigating loss, helping the bereaved find meaning and gentleness in the midst of grief.

🗓 21 May | 2:00 PM EST

– Former Buddhist monk turned mental health educator. Promise spent 16 years as a monk, blending ancient wisdom, neuroscience, and positive psychology to create a grounded, empowering approach to well-being.

🗓 28 May | 2:00 PM EST

– Psychoanalyst, psychologist, and certified health & wellness coach helping people decode their unique Wellbeing Equation(s) with depth, clarity, and compassion—beyond surface-level self-help.

