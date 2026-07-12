Somewhere right now, someone is waiting for a $299 saliva kit to tell them their telomere length. They’ll get a number, a color-coded chart, and a comparison to their age group. They may be told their “biological age.” They may be reassured or alarmed. And the number they receive will be, at best, a rough approximation of a rough approximation, and at worst an artifact of how their sample was stored.

This assessment appears in Mayo Clinic Proceedings, written by one of the world’s leading telomere biologists.

Mary Armanios, professor at the Johns Hopkins Telomere Center and a physician whose career has focused on what telomere damage actually looks like in humans, published a clinical editorial in Mayo Clinic Proceedings in 2018 titled “Telomeres in the Clinic, Not on TV.”¹ The argument was specific: the quantitative polymerase chain reaction (qPCR) method used by virtually every consumer telomere testing company has a variability rate of approximately 20%.¹ That means two samples from the same person, processed at different times, can produce readings that differ enough to change the clinical interpretation. The test measures the conditions of your sample at least as much as it measures your biology.

That’s the first problem. The second problem is bigger.

What Telomeres Actually Are, and Why the Story Made Sense

Telomeres are the protective caps at the ends of chromosomes, often compared to the plastic tips on shoelaces that prevent fraying. Each time a cell divides, telomeres shorten slightly. When they shorten to a critical length, the cell stops dividing and becomes senescent or dies. This is real, well-established biology.

The leap that launched an industry was the assumption that measuring telomere length in blood cells gives a reliable, individual-level estimate of how fast you’re aging systemically. It’s an appealing idea. Telomere shortening is a real aging mechanism. The problem is that translating a population-level association (shorter telomeres in older people, on average) into a meaningful individual-level clinical measurement turns out to be far harder than the marketing suggests.

Telomere length varies substantially between cells from the same individual, between blood draws at different times, and between different tissues. The blood cells being measured aren’t the cells most relevant to brain aging, cardiac aging, or metabolic aging. And the qPCR variability problem means the measurement itself introduces uncertainty before any biological signal is captured.¹

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What the 2025 Data Shows

A 2025 multi-cohort study published in Aging Cell directly compared telomere length against DNA methylation (DNAm) clocks for predicting mortality across three US populations: the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES, n=2,522), the Health and Retirement Study (HRS, n=1,029), and the Healthy Aging in Neighborhoods of Diversity across the Life Span study (HANDLS).² The analysis linked all three cohorts to the National Death Index and used multiple statistical approaches including Cox regression and additive Bayesian networks.

GrimAge acceleration, one of the DNA methylation clocks, reached a Harrell’s C statistic (a measure of discrimination, where 0.5 is chance and 1.0 is perfect) of 0.76 in the HRS cohort.² DunedinPACE reached 0.75. Telomere length’s discrimination was lower across models. The paper’s stated conclusion was that “DNAm clocks, particularly GrimAge acceleration, outperform telomere length in predicting mortality.”²

The telomeres are measuring something real. The methylation clocks are measuring something more predictive, and more actionable.

What the Better Tests Actually Measure, and What Moves Them

If you’ve ever wondered whether the interventions you’re already doing (exercise, sleep, diet) are actually slowing your biological clock, the paid section answers that with specific numbers from clinical trials. It also covers the exact tests worth using, what to look for in a service, and the functional thresholds that independently predict mortality at a level no saliva kit can match. A downloadable biological age tracking guide is at the end.