There’s a question that belongs in every cardiovascular risk assessment and is almost never asked.

How is your stress? How is your mood? Do you feel in control of your life?

The INTERHEART study — the largest cardiovascular case-control study ever conducted — found that chronic psychosocial stress, depression, and perceived loss of control account for 32.5% of the global risk of first heart attack.¹

That’s a population attributable risk larger than hypertension (17.9%), larger than diabetes (9.9%), larger than abdominal obesity (20.1%).

The odds ratio was 2.67, which means that people with high psychosocial stress, depression, or low sense of control were 2.67 times more likely to have a first heart attack than those without these factors. To put that in perspective, the odds ratio for smoking in INTERHEART was 2.87. Chronic stress and depression come within striking distance of cigarettes as a cardiac risk factor.

And yet there’s no validated psychosocial screening question embedded in routine cardiovascular care. There’s no equivalent of the blood pressure cuff for this risk factor. There’s no billing code that incentivizes its assessment.

It contributes to a third of all heart attacks, and medicine has designed no systematic infrastructure to address it.

This post is about what chronic stress actually does inside your cardiovascular system, who carries the greatest burden, and what the evidence actually supports for reducing a risk that most people have been told to “manage” without ever being told how.

What INTERHEART Actually Measured

The INTERHEART psychosocial questionnaire assessed four components:

Stress at work Stress at home Financial stress Major life events in the past year

Depression was assessed separately. So was locus of control — the degree to which a person feels they have agency over their own life.

All three — sustained stress, depression, and perceived loss of control — showed independent associations with MI risk. Combined, their population attributable risk of 32.5% means that in a world where psychosocial burden was eliminated, roughly one in three heart attacks would not occur.

And the best part: it holds across all 52 countries, all ethnic groups, and both sexes.

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What Chronic Stress Actually Does Inside Your Arteries

Most people understand that stress “is bad for the heart” in a vague and nonspecific way. The mechanisms are anything but vague.

The HPA Axis and Cortisol

The hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal axis is the body’s primary stress response system. Acute activation — facing a threat — is adaptive: cortisol mobilizes energy, suppresses non-essential functions, and prepares for action.

The problem is chronic activation, where the stress signal never switches off.²

Sustained cortisol elevation damages the endothelium — the inner lining of blood vessels — promotes insulin resistance and visceral fat accumulation, raises blood pressure, and suppresses the immune surveillance that normally manages early plaque.

A 2024 update in Nature Reviews Cardiology by Vaccarino and Bremner confirmed that chronic stress-related HPA dysregulation is now considered a primary biological pathway from psychosocial adversity to cardiovascular disease, operating independently of its effects on conventional risk factors.³

Glucocorticoid Resistance

With prolonged stress, cells become resistant to cortisol’s anti-inflammatory signal — the same way chronically elevated insulin causes insulin resistance. The cortisol keeps rising to compensate.

The anti-inflammatory effect is lost. The result is persistent, low-grade systemic inflammation with elevated CRP, IL-6, and fibrinogen — the same inflammatory markers associated with atherosclerotic plaque development and destabilization.²

The Amygdala-Bone Marrow Pathway

This is the most recently characterized mechanism and the one that most clearly explains why psychological stress directly drives arterial disease.

Studies using FDG-PET scanning showed that resting amygdalar metabolic activity — a direct measure of chronic threat perception in the brain — is independently associated with arterial inflammation and non-calcified coronary plaque burden.

The pathway runs from amygdala hyperactivity → bone marrow and splenic activation → release of inflammatory leucocytes → arterial wall infiltration → accelerated plaque development.³

The anxious brain, operating in a state of persistent perceived threat, instructs the bone marrow to produce more inflammatory cells. Those cells travel to the arterial walls. That is the link between psychological experience and physical cardiovascular disease.

The Sympathetic Nervous System

Chronic stress keeps the sympathetic nervous system in a state of sustained activation — the same “fight or flight” state that is adaptive in short bursts and pathological when chronic.

Sustained sympathetic activation raises heart rate and blood pressure, increases platelet aggregation and coagulation tendency, promotes coronary artery spasm, and reduces heart rate variability (HRV), which is independently predictive of cardiac mortality.²

Behavioral Amplification

Stress doesn’t only operate through direct biological pathways. It also drives the behaviors that compound cardiovascular risk: increased smoking rates, poorer dietary choices, reduced physical activity, disrupted sleep, and higher alcohol consumption.

In INTERHEART, psychosocial factors operated both through these behavioral intermediaries and through direct biological mechanisms — meaning addressing the stress itself reduces risk through multiple simultaneous routes.

The Most Predictable Complication of a Heart Attack — and the Least Treated

INTERHEART measured depression separately from perceived stress, and the distinction matters clinically.

Perceived stress is the subjective experience of demands exceeding coping capacity. It fluctuates with circumstance. It responds to changes in environment, workload, and support.

Depression is a clinical state characterized by persistent low mood, anhedonia (loss of pleasure), cognitive slowing, and neurobiological changes that include altered HPA axis regulation, chronic elevation of inflammatory markers, altered platelet function, and reduced HRV. Depression’s cardiovascular mechanisms overlap with stress but are not identical — and the cardiac consequences are particularly severe.

A 2025 meta-analysis of 23 studies in the Journal of Clinical Medicine found that among people who survive a heart attack, the prevalence of depression is 23.6%, anxiety is 12%, and PTSD is 10.3%.⁴

Depression after a heart attack is an independent risk factor for dying from that heart disease.

A 2025 meta-analysis found that post-MI patients with depression are 2.25 times more likely to die from any cause, 2.71 times more likely to die specifically from a cardiac event, and 1.59 times more likely to have another heart attack compared to post-MI patients without depression.⁴

In other words: surviving a heart attack and then developing depression puts you at roughly the same elevated mortality risk as if you hadn’t quit smoking after the event.

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The 2025 AHA Scientific Statement on post-MI psychological distress concluded that up to half of all MI patients experience some form of psychological distress in the aftermath of their event.⁵

Most receive no systematic psychological screening or intervention during cardiac care. The result: a biologically plausible cycle in which the psychological consequences of a heart attack substantially increase the risk of the next one.

The Women’s Burden

The JACC 2024 State-of-the-Art Review on psychosocial stress and cardiovascular disease in women — published by the American College of Cardiology’s Cardiovascular Disease in Women Committee — documented a picture that should change clinical practice.⁶

Women carry a higher burden of psychosocial adversity than men across the life course.

Socioeconomic disadvantage, caregiving stress, intimate partner violence, and the unpaid cognitive and emotional load of family management all disproportionately concentrate in women. Menarche, pregnancy, and menopause each represent periods of heightened psychosocial vulnerability.

And stressors that arise at a young age persist and compound across decades.

Critically: the cardiovascular consequences of psychosocial stress appear to be more pronounced in women than in men.

Women show greater sympathetic reactivity to mental stress, more pronounced platelet activation under psychological challenge, and a greater predisposition to microvascular coronary dysfunction — a condition that is worsened by stress-induced vasoconstriction and is more common in women than in men.

Women are also more likely to experience vasospastic and microvascular angina in the context of psychological stress, and stress-induced cardiomyopathy — known as Takotsubo syndrome, or “broken heart syndrome” — affects women in more than 80% of cases.⁶

Takotsubo is a sudden, temporary weakening of the heart muscle triggered by intense emotional or physical stress — the death of a spouse, a terrifying diagnosis, a serious accident, an unexpected financial collapse, or even a moment of extreme joy. This last trigger has its own name in the literature: happy heart syndrome. The same neurological cascade that the brain activates in response to grief or fear can be activated by overwhelming happiness — a wedding, a surprise reunion, a sports victory, an intense moment of excitement.

The heart doesn’t distinguish between devastating and euphoric. It responds to the intensity of the surge, not its emotional direction. The left ventricle — the heart’s main pumping chamber — balloons outward at the tip and narrows at the base, mimicking a heart attack in its symptoms and on an ECG, but with clear coronary arteries. Most people recover fully within weeks. A small proportion don’t.

Despite this, women are less likely to have their psychosocial risk systematically identified in cardiovascular care settings. The burden is larger, but the recognition is smaller.

Why Medicine Keeps Missing This

The honest answer is structural.

Psychosocial risk factors don’t fit the reimbursement model. A blood pressure cuff takes 30 seconds. A validated psychosocial assessment takes 5-10 minutes and requires follow-up infrastructure that most cardiology practices don’t have. The interventions that work — exercise, psychological therapy, social connection, sleep protection — are not profitable for the healthcare system and are therefore not incentivized.

The 2025 Am J Prev Cardiol review of psychosocial stress and cardiovascular disease concluded that addressing stress as a modifiable determinant “could reduce both incident CVD and mortality, complementing pharmacologic and lifestyle interventions” — and simultaneously noted that it remains “largely overlooked in clinical cardiovascular risk profiling.”²

The risk has been documented for twenty years, but the clinical infrastructure has not responded proportionately.

Below, we get practical: how to assess where you actually stand, the interventions with the strongest evidence ranked in order, what women need to know specifically, and the exact conversation to have with your doctor.