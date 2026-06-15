For decades, the conversation about exercise and longevity has been dominated by aerobic fitness. Cardiovascular training has the oldest and deepest evidence base, and it deserved the attention it received.

What has been consistently underrepresented in that conversation is resistance training. Not because the evidence was absent, but because the studies were smaller, shorter, and harder to compare. Until now.

A study published this week in the British Journal of Sports Medicine followed 147,374 adults across three Harvard cohorts for up to 30 years, tracking weekly resistance training volume every two years and mapping it against mortality outcomes across multiple causes of death. It’s the largest and longest study ever conducted on the dose-response relationship between strength training and longevity.¹

The lead finding is a specific number: 90 to 120 minutes of resistance training per week.

What the Study Found

Adults who averaged 90 to 119 minutes of weekly resistance training had a 13% lower risk of death from any cause compared to those who did none — after adjusting for age, lifestyle, and health status.¹

That same weekly amount was associated with a 19% lower risk of death from cardiovascular disease and a 27% lower risk of death from neurological disease, including Alzheimer’s.

The cancer mortality findings were distinct and worth noting separately: the relationship between resistance training and cancer mortality was less dose-dependent. Even very small amounts — as little as 1 to 29 minutes per week — were associated with a 21% lower cancer mortality risk. 30 to 59 minutes per week produced an 18% reduction. The benefits didn’t continue to grow proportionally with more training the way they did for cardiovascular and neurological outcomes.

Two additional findings define the shape of the evidence:

More training above 120 minutes per week produced no additional benefit. The mortality risk curve flattened completely above that threshold. This is not a reason to stop at 120 minutes if you enjoy more, it simply means that for the longevity benefit, additional time above this amount doesn’t add a measurable survival advantage. Combining resistance training with aerobic exercise produced the largest effects of all. Participants who did both high aerobic activity and 60 to 119 minutes per week of strength training had up to a 45% lower all-cause mortality risk than those who did neither. Resistance training and aerobic training are not competing priorities. They are complementary ones, and the data on what they produce together is extraordinary.

The Gap This Study Does Not Fill

This is a landmark observational study. It establishes what the dose-response relationship looks like between resistance training volume and mortality, information that didn’t exist at this scale and duration before this paper was published.

What it doesn’t tell us is which exercises produce the adaptation that lowers our mortality risk — and which ones, despite filling the time, do not. It doesn’t tell us how heavy to lift, or why the answer to that question changed significantly with guidelines published just weeks ago. It doesn’t tell us the protein threshold that determines whether our training produces muscle adaptation at all — a threshold most people over 50 are not hitting at any single meal. It doesn’t tell us how to sequence strength and aerobic training in the same week without undermining either. And it says nothing about what women specifically need to do differently — particularly in perimenopause, when the stakes for getting this right are at their highest and the standard advice is at its most generic.

That’s what the paid section covers.