For the past two decades, exercise advice has followed a familiar logic: more is better, and any amount beats none. The second part is true. The first has just been revised.

In June 2026, Yiwen Zhang and colleagues at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health published the results of a 30-year analysis of 147,374 adults (nurses, physicians, and health professionals) tracked across three landmark cohort studies.¹ Their question: how does the weekly dose of resistance training relate to mortality risk, and at what point do the returns stop?

The answer was specific enough to change how you schedule your week.

Adults who did 90 to 119 minutes of resistance training per week had a 13% lower risk of dying from any cause, a 19% lower risk of dying from cardiovascular disease, and a 27% lower risk of dying from neurological disease, compared to those who did none. No additional benefit appeared above 120 minutes per week. The dose-response curve rises steeply from zero to 90 minutes, then flattens.

The Number Nobody Is Talking About

The 13% reduction in all-cause mortality and the 19% reduction in cardiovascular deaths are the numbers that made headlines. The 27% reduction in neurological disease mortality (deaths from Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, and related conditions) is the number that deserved them.

A 27% lower risk of dying from neurological disease, achieved with 90 minutes of lifting per week, is a larger protective effect than any pharmacological intervention currently available for neurological disease prevention in healthy adults. Resistance training has always been understood as a cardiovascular and metabolic intervention. This study positions it equally as a brain protection intervention.

The combination finding is just as striking. Adults who did both resistance training and aerobic exercise within the recommended ranges had up to 45% lower all-cause mortality compared to those who did neither.¹ Neither modality alone reaches that figure. The two appear to operate through distinct enough mechanisms that combining them produces effects neither achieves independently.

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What the Plateau Means

The flattening of benefit above 120 minutes per week carries a practical implication that runs counter to most gym culture: the goal of resistance training for health and longevity is to cross the threshold that produces biological adaptation and stay there.

This matters particularly for people who currently do no resistance training. The gap between zero minutes and 90 minutes is larger, in mortality terms, than the gap between 90 minutes and three hours. Getting to 90 minutes is the intervention. Maintaining 90 minutes is the intervention. The productivity framing of “more effort equals better outcomes” doesn’t hold for longevity the way it does for performance.

It also matters for people who are training heavily. The data suggest that going from two hours to four hours of lifting per week doesn’t add measurable longevity benefit over the 90-minute threshold. There are good reasons to train more than 90 minutes (performance goals, body composition, sport-specific training) but longevity isn’t among them.

If 90 minutes is the dose, the paid section answers what those 90 minutes should contain: why the brain benefit is mechanistically distinct from the cardiovascular one, the five movement patterns that cover the complete muscular system, how to split the time across a week, and the specific structure that reaches the 45% combined-exercise mortality reduction. A downloadable 90-minute strength template is at the end.